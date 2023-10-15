Pakistan's Mickey Arthur says India-Pakistan match 'didn't seem like an ICC event', Wasim Akram replies
Pakistan team director says the India-Pakistan clash on Saturday did not feel like an ICC event and instead looked more like a BCCI event. However, former Pakistani pacer Wasim Akram questioned Arthur and team management's preparation ahead of the all-important clash.
India defeated arch-rivals Pakistan by seven wickets on Saturday to take an unassailable 8-0 lead in the ICC ODI World Cups. However, Pakistan team director Mickey Arthur said after the match that the clash felt more like a "bilateral series" than an ICC event.
