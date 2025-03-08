Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir is eyeing an Indian Premier League (IPL) contract in 2026 and stated he would love to explore if an opportunity comes. The 33-year-old, who has retired from international cricket for Pakistan, twice, currently plays franchise cricket all around the globe.

Pakistan players were a huge hit in the first edition of the IPL in 2008. However, political differences between the two countries led to Pakistani players being banned in the IPL from 2009 onwards.

Notably, Mohammad Amir's wife Narjis is a UK citizen and the left-arm pacer is believed to have applied for an UK passport, which will open the doors for him to play in the IPL.

“Next year tak meri opportunity ban rahi agar hua to kyu nahi (By next year, I will have the opportunity to play in the IPL and if given the chance then why not). I will play in the IPL,” said Mohammad Amir ‘Haarna Mana Hai’ show.

Playing in the IPL will not be easy for Mohammad Amir as the left-arm pacer might get social media backlash from both countries. However, the fast bowler, without taking names, reminded that several former players from Pakistan have been associated with the IPL after 2009.

“Pakistani cricketers were banned in the IPL, but our former cricketers were doing commentary and were also coach of the franchise,” he added. While former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram was the coach of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), another ex-skipper Ramiz Raza did commentary in IPL for a few years.

Also Read | IPL 2025: Wiaan Mulder replaces injured Brydon Carse in Sunrisers Hyderabad

If eligible, it won't be the first time, that a former Pakistan player is playing in the IPL. Earlier, Azhar Mahmood also played for Punjab Kings (2012-2013) and Kolkata Knight Riders (2015) in the IPL.

Amir can change RCB's fortunes Meanwhile, another former Pakistan cricketer, Ahmed Shehzad, who was also the part of the same show, opined that Mohammed Amir if selected by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), could actually change the franchise's fortunes.