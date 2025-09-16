Mohammad Yousuf abuses Suryakumar Yadav on live TV amid Asia Cup handshake row; ‘ye filmy duniya se…’ | Viral video

The India vs Pakistan cricket rivalry turned ugliest off the field after Suryakumar Yadav was called a “pig” on live television by Mohammad Yousuf recently. The incident happened following Indian captain's refusal to shake hands with the Pakistan players neither during the coin toss nor after the match in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 on Sunday in Dubai.

Following Suryakumar's act, which was in protest of Pahalgam terror attack, former Pakistan cricketers like Shoaib Akhtar and Rashid Latif have lashed out at the Indians, but none of them stopped as low as Yousuf. In a panel discussion on Samaa TV, Yousuf called the Indian captain as “suar (pig)” despite the anchor's repeated correction.

"Ye filmy duniya se nikal nehi parahe hae. Harbar film hi chal rahi hae waha. Ye suar kumar jo hae (India are stuck in a filmy world. It's a film going on every time. Their captain, Suarkumar Yadav…,” Yousuf said. The anchor corrected the former Pakistan batter, “It's Suryakumar Yadav.” “Yeah, that's what I said. Suarkumar Yadav,” Yousuf replied back.

The anchor once again corrected Yousuf but he kept on, “Oh, okay! He is Suarkumar Yadav. India should be ashamed of itself because of its shenanigans to win matches: keeping the Umpire in cohorts and torturing the referee to act according to them.”

Yousuf didn't stop there as went on to question the umpiring in the match as too many decisions went in India's favour. Opting to bat first, Pakistan managed just 127/9 in 20 overs. In reply, India harly broke any sweat with a seven-wicket victory. Suryakumar was unbeaten on 27.

PCB's attempts goes in vain Following the match, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) lodged a complaint to the International Cricket Council (ICC), demanding the removal of match referee Andy Pycroft, accusing the Zimbabwean of violating the ICC Code of Conduct and the MCC laws relating to the spirit of cricket.

