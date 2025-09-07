Pakistan's strong message to India ahead of Asia Cup 2025; Salman Agha's men bundle Afghanistan for 66 to win tri-series

Pakistan sent out a strong message to India and other teams in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 as they bundled Afghanistan out for just 66 to win the T20I tri-series on Sunday in Sharjah. The tri-series was a preparatory tournament before the continental showpiece, which begins in Dubai and Abu Dhabi from September 9.

Both India and Pakistan are in the same group at the Asia Cup 2025 and the Men in Green's performance under the leadership of Salman Ali Agha sends a strong statement before the actual competition begins. Having won the first two games against Afghanistan and United Arab Emirates (UAE), Pakistan's road to the summit clash was certain.

However, Afghanistan sprung a surprise when Rashid Khan's men won a thriller against their rivals. With UAE losing all their games, Pakistan and Afghanistan were confirmed to play the final. Having grown to be a giant-killer over the past few years, Afghanistan maintained their reputation when Pakistan went from 49/1 to 72/5 within a space of four overs.

However, Mohammad Nawaz's (25) late surge took Pakistan to 141/8 in 20 overs. With less than eight runs per over needed, Afghanistan were expected to win the game comfortable. But a five-wicket haul from Nawaz (5/19) broke the backbone of Afghanistan batting as Pakistan won by 75 runs with 4.1 overs to spare.

Sufiyan Muqeem and Abrar Ahmed took two wickets each. It was Afghanistan's second-lowest total in the shortest format of the game. In the process, Nawaz also became fifth Pakistan player to take a five-wicket haul in the T20Is. Pakistan's win also gives a warning to all other teams to not take them lightly, who are without Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan.

Also Read | Hardik Pandya eyes double milestone as Asia Cup starts on Tuesday

List of Pakistan players with T20I five-wicket hauls 5/3 - Sufiyan Muqeem vs ZIM, Bulawayo, 2024

5/6 - Umar Gul vs NZ, The Oval, 2009

5/6 - Umar Gul vs SA, Centurion, 2013

5/14 - Imad Wasim vs WI, Dubai, 2016

5/19 - Mohammad Nawaz vs AFG, Sharjah, 2025

5/30 - Hasan Ali vs BAN, Lahore, 2025 India, Pakistan's Asia Cup 2025 fixtures India will start their Asia Cup 2025 campaign against United Srab Emirates (UAE) on September 10, followed by the high-octane clash against Pakistan four days later. India will square off their group assignments against Oman on September 19.