Pakistans Sufiyan Muqeem becomes number 12 batter with highest score in ODI cricket

Hamilton [New Zealand], April 2 (ANI): Pakistan spinner Sufiyan Muqeem established a world record on Tuesday, becoming the player with the highest individual score at number 12 position in an ODI match.

Muqeem achieved this record during his side's second ODI of the three-match series against New Zealand at Hamilton.

While chasing 293 against the Kiwis, Muqeem came to bat with his team at 174/9 and scored 13 in 10 balls, with a four and six. He also had a brief partnership with Naseem Shah, who smashed 51 in 44 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes. Naseem himself fell short of Mohammed Amir's record score of 58 at number 11, which he made against England at Nottingham in 2016. Naseem was the concussion substitute of Haris Rauf, who was hit on his helmet, hence Muqeem being the number 12th man for Pakistan, as per Wisden.

Kiwis beat Pakistan by 84 runs at Hamilton to secure the ODI series 2-0 with a game to go. After Pakistan opted to field first, NZ put on 292/8 in their 50 overs. After being reduced to 132/5, knocks from Muhammad Abbas (41 in 66 balls, with three fours) and Mitchell Hay (99* in 78 balls, with seven fours and seven sixes) saved NZ.

Muqeem (2/33) and Mohammed Wasim (2/78) were the top bowlers for Pakistan.