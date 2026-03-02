Pakistan's tour of Bangladesh in doubt amid widening US-Iran conflict: Report

Pakistan's upcoming tour of Bangladesh for a three-match ODI series is reportedly uncertain amid growing geopolitical tensions over the US-Israeli attacks on Iran.

The ongoing conflict involving the USA and Iran has also affected Gulf countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar, among others.

"The ongoing regional tensions have made the tour uncertain, which, according to the insiders, would only proceed if the prevailing situation does not escalate travel risks or security concerns," Geo Super, a Pakistani media outlet, was quoted as saying on 1 March.

The three ODIs, to be played at Dhaka's Shere Bangla National Stadium, have been scheduled to take place on 11, 13 and 15 March. Pakistan are expected to arrive in Bangladesh on 9 March, two days before the first ODI.

BCB says no communication yet from PCB The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), however, have not received any communication from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) regarding postponement of the series.

"If this comes to a stage where they can't travel, then we cannot do anything. But so far we haven't received any correspondence from PCB in that regard," Nazmul Abedin, cricket operations chairman of BCB told media persons on Monday.

Should the ODI series go ahead, this will be Bangladesh's first 50-over series since October 2025, when they faced West Indies at home. Bangladesh had won that series 2-1.

The upcoming series, should it take place, will also act as a preparatory series ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup that will take place in South Africa and Namibia later next year.

Pakistan had recently crashed out of the T20 World Cup 2026 tournament in the Super 8 stage. The Salman Agha-led side finished third in Group 2 with three points. New Zealand, also with three points, qualified to the semi-finals ahead of Pakistan on the basis of a superior Net Run Rate (NRR).