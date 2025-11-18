Pakistan-Sri Lanka-Zimbabwe T20I Tri-series 2025: When & where to watch in India? Squads, schedule, streaming details

Pakistan will be hosting its first-ever T20I tri-series involving Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe, starting from November 18 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. A total of seven matches will be played with the top two teams after the league stage playing the final on November 29. All the matches will be played at the same venue - Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka are coming into this tri-series following a three-match ODI series, which the Men in Green won 3-0. Meanwhile, the Sri Lankan will miss the services of captain Charith Asalanka and pacer Asitha Fernando, who will be returning home due to illness.

With Asalanka unavailable, Dasun Shanaka will lead Sri Lanka during the tri-series. Pavan Rathnayake has been added to the T20I squad as a replacement. It is also to be noted that Zimbabwe was added as the third team in the tri-series after Afghanistan pulled out.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) withdrew from the tri-series after three local cricketers were killed in an air strike in Urgon district in Paktika province which the country blamed Pakistan for. The withdrawal came in respect for the dead.

How to watch Pakistan-Sri Lanka-Zimbabwe T20I Tri-series 2025 in India? Unfortunately, no Indian television channel has got the broadcast or live streaming rights for the Pakistan-Sri Lanka-Zimbabwe T20I Tri-series 2025. This is probably due to the strained relationship between India and Pakistan in recent times, especially after the Pahalgam terror attack.

However, fans can still tune in to Sports TV YouTube channel for live streaming of all the games.

Pakistan-Sri Lanka-Zimbabwe T20I Tri-series live streaming outside India Pakistan - PTV Sports, live-streaming on PCB platforms

North America - Willow TV

South East Asia - Cricbuzz & Astro

Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport

Sri Lanka - Dialog TV & Supreme TV

Bangladesh - T Sports & Tapmad

Pakistan-Sri Lanka-Zimbabwe T20I Tri-series 2025 schedule

Date Match Teams Venue Time (IST) November 18 1st T20I Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium 6:30 PM November 20 2nd T20I Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium 6:30 PM November 22 3rd T20I Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium 6:30 PM November 23 4th T20I Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium 6:30 PM November 25 5th T20I Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium 6:30 PM November 27 6th T20I Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium 6:30 PM November 29 Final TBD vs TBD Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium 6:30 PM

Pakistan-Sri Lanka-Zimbabwe T20I Tri-series squads Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wicket-keeper), Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan (wicket-keeper), Usman Tariq

Sri Lanka: Sri Lanka squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Kamil Mishara, Kamindu Mendis, Pavan Rathnayake, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranaga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Eshan Malinga