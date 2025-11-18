Subscribe

Pakistan-Sri Lanka-Zimbabwe T20I Tri-series 2025: When & where to watch in India? Squads, schedule, streaming details

Pakistan is hosting its first-ever T20I tri-series with Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe being the other two teams. Zimbabwe came in the series after Afghanistan pulled out. The T20I Tri-series starts on November 18, with the final to be played on November 29.

Koushik Paul
Updated18 Nov 2025, 10:37 AM IST
Dasun Shanaka, Sikander Raza and Salman Ali Agha pose with the T20I Tri-series trophy in Rawalpindi.
Pakistan will be hosting its first-ever T20I tri-series involving Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe, starting from November 18 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. A total of seven matches will be played with the top two teams after the league stage playing the final on November 29. All the matches will be played at the same venue - Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka are coming into this tri-series following a three-match ODI series, which the Men in Green won 3-0. Meanwhile, the Sri Lankan will miss the services of captain Charith Asalanka and pacer Asitha Fernando, who will be returning home due to illness.

With Asalanka unavailable, Dasun Shanaka will lead Sri Lanka during the tri-series. Pavan Rathnayake has been added to the T20I squad as a replacement. It is also to be noted that Zimbabwe was added as the third team in the tri-series after Afghanistan pulled out.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) withdrew from the tri-series after three local cricketers were killed in an air strike in Urgon district in Paktika province which the country blamed Pakistan for. The withdrawal came in respect for the dead.

How to watch Pakistan-Sri Lanka-Zimbabwe T20I Tri-series 2025 in India?

Unfortunately, no Indian television channel has got the broadcast or live streaming rights for the Pakistan-Sri Lanka-Zimbabwe T20I Tri-series 2025. This is probably due to the strained relationship between India and Pakistan in recent times, especially after the Pahalgam terror attack.

However, fans can still tune in to Sports TV YouTube channel for live streaming of all the games.

Pakistan-Sri Lanka-Zimbabwe T20I Tri-series live streaming outside India

Pakistan - PTV Sports, live-streaming on PCB platforms

North America - Willow TV

South East Asia - Cricbuzz & Astro

Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport

Sri Lanka - Dialog TV & Supreme TV

Bangladesh - T Sports & Tapmad

Pakistan-Sri Lanka-Zimbabwe T20I Tri-series 2025 schedule

DateMatchTeamsVenueTime (IST)
November 181st T20IPakistan vs ZimbabweRawalpindi Cricket Stadium6:30 PM
November 202nd T20ISri Lanka vs ZimbabweRawalpindi Cricket Stadium6:30 PM
November 223rd T20IPakistan vs Sri LankaRawalpindi Cricket Stadium6:30 PM
November 234th T20IPakistan vs ZimbabweRawalpindi Cricket Stadium6:30 PM
November 255th T20ISri Lanka vs ZimbabweRawalpindi Cricket Stadium6:30 PM
November 276th T20IPakistan vs Sri LankaRawalpindi Cricket Stadium6:30 PM
November 29FinalTBD vs TBDRawalpindi Cricket Stadium6:30 PM

Pakistan-Sri Lanka-Zimbabwe T20I Tri-series squads

Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wicket-keeper), Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan (wicket-keeper), Usman Tariq

Sri Lanka: Sri Lanka squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Kamil Mishara, Kamindu Mendis, Pavan Rathnayake, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranaga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Eshan Malinga

Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza (capt), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Graeme Cremer, Bradley Evans, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa, Wellington Masakadza, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri, Brendan Taylor.

Cricket
