Pallekele weather forecast: Will rain play spoilsport in Sri Lanka vs England T20 World Cup 2026 match?

Sri Lanka are scheduled to take on England in their Super 8 opener of the T20 World Cup 2026 tournament in Pallekele on Sunday.

PN Vishnu
Published22 Feb 2026, 01:56 PM IST
A support staff member of Ireland team walks on the covered ground as rain delayed the start of play during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Ireland and Zimbabwe in Pallekele, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. AP/PTI(AP02_17_2026_000273A)
A support staff member of Ireland team walks on the covered ground as rain delayed the start of play during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Ireland and Zimbabwe in Pallekele, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. AP/PTI(AP02_17_2026_000273A)(AP)
After the New Zealand vs Pakistan match in Colombo on Saturday was washed out due to rain, another T20 World Cup match, Sunday's Sri Lanka vs England match in Pallekele faces a similar threat.

Sri Lanka are scheduled to host England in their first Super 8 Group 2 match in Pallekele on Sunday, with the match slated to start at 3 pm IST.

Pallekele weather forecast for SL vs ENG

According to AccuWeather.com, the skies are expected to be cloudy with chances of rain in the afternoon. AccuWeather predicts 87% rainfall on Sunday, which is not good news for fans expecting cricket action.

As far as the hourly weather forecast is concerned, there is a 55% chance of rain at 2 pm in Pallekele, and that increases to 61% an hour later at 3 pm.

The weather forecast then goes from bad to worse as a 74% chance of rain has been predicted between 4 pm and 6 pm, which is supposed to be the match hours. From 6 pm onwards, the chances of rain significantly reduce.

At 6 pm, there is a 49% chance of rain, and that further lessens to 20% from 7 pm for the rest of the night until 11 pm.

The temperatures are expected to be around 26°C in the afternoon, and that is expected to reduce to 21°C around late night. Predictions also point towards 96% cloud cover and precipitation totalling 9.1 mm of rainfall.

TimeChance of rain
2 pm55%
3 pm61%
4 pm74%
5 pm74%
6 pm49%
7 pm20%
8 pm20%
9 pm20%
10 pm20%

There is no reserve day for any of the Super 8 matches across the two groups. For the T20 World Cup matches that begin at 3 pm, the overs will start getting reduced after 4 pm, and the cut-off time for a five-over match is 6.16 pm.

Both Sri Lanka and England qualified for the Super 8 stage after finishing second in their respective groups. England finished second in Group C with six points, behind West Indies, who topped the group with eight points. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, finished second in Group B with six points, whereas Zimbabwe topped that group with seven points.

New Zealand and Pakistan both have one point each following the washed out match in Colombo on Sunday, and a washout between Sri Lanka and England would mean that all four teams have one point after the first round of matches.

World CupCricket
