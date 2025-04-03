Pap diaries: Virat Kohli looks stylish in black shirt as he spotted at Mumbai airport

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 3 (ANI): Star batter Virat Kohli on Thursday marked a stylish appearance at the Mumbai airport, donning a black shirt and beige pants.

Advertisement

In the visuals captured by the paps, Kohli could be seen exiting the airport and going towards his car. He looked extremely handsome in his well groomed beard,

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kohli is busy playing in the ongoing IPL tournament. On Wednesday, Kohli's team Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) faced a defeat from Gujarat Titans (GT) at their home ground, M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

With this defeat, the Rajat Patidar-led team dropped to third place, while the Titans stayed in fourth place in the points table of the 18th edition of the lucrative league. Both teams currently hold four points after completing their three matches in the current tournament.

RCB was put to bat first by GT, who won the toss and opted to field. As ex-RCBian Mohammed Siraj (3/19) reduced RCB to 42/4, a 52-run stand between Livingstone and Jitesh Sharma (33 in 20 balls, with five fours and a six) and a 46-run stand for the seventh wicket between Livingstone (54 in 40 balls, with a four and five sixes) and Tim David (32 in 18 balls, with three fours and two sixes) helped RCB make 169/8 in their 20 overs.Sai Kishore (2/22) and Prasidh Krishna (1/26) were also impressive with the ball.

Advertisement