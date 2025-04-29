‘Papa, pranaam’: Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s ‘true Bihari Sanskaar’ after record-breaking century wins hearts | Watch

After his destructive innings, the first person Vaibhav Suryavanshi called was his father. Romi Bhinder, Rajasthan Royals Team Manager and Head Of High-Performance Operations, was with the 14-year-old when he made the call.

“Papa, pranaam,” says Vaibhav Suryavanshi, and then gives the phone to Romi.

Bhinder asked Sanjiv Suryavanshi how he was feeling.

“It feels like a dream. Feels like we all are still dreaming! He has been with you for the last 3-4 months. And, you made him great,” the father said.

Romi disagreed and credited his father’s hard work for Vaibhav’s success.

“We are together in this as a family. This is just the first step. It’s just the beginning,” Bhinder added.

“Theek hai, Papa, pranaam. Room me jaake call karunga,” Vaibhav Suryavanshi said before hanging up.

Rajasthan Royals shared the video of the call and captioned it, “Sanskaar”.

Social media users reacted to the video. One of them commented that other teenagers of his age are treated differently by their teachers.

“At this age, teachers used to call parents to complain about poor grades,” the user wrote.

“The way he said 'papa parnam' instead of Hello when his father received the call shows true Bihari Sanskaar,” called another.

One user remarked, “Sheer talent, hope he keeps himself grounded and does wonders for the country.”

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s records During the GT vs RR IPL 2025 match on April 28, Vaibhav Suryavanshi became the youngest centurion in T20s at just 14 years and 32 days old. He smashed the fastest IPL century by an Indian, second only to Chris Gayle.

Vaibhav also hit 11 sixes, scored 30 runs in an over and shared Rajasthan Royals’ highest-ever partnership of 166 runs with Yashasvi Jaiswal during IPL 2025.