Paparazzi asks Riyan Parag for a picture with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi; Rajasthan Royals captain comes with hilarious reply

Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag is a calm customer on the field, marshalling his troops in the best possible way, but off the field, the Assamese cricketer is a pure entertainer. In a video, that went viral, Parag's witty response took the social media by storm. The incident took place a day after Rajasthan Royals defeated Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium to enter the Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs,

Advertisement

With Rajasthan Royals to face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2026 Eliminator in Mullanpur, the Parag-led side left Mumbai on Monday. The paparazzi at the Mumbai airport asked Parag to stand alongside Vaivbhav Sooryavanshi for a photo opportunity. Sooryavanshi was standing nearby along with a member of Rajasthan Royals photography team.

Also Read | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi explains viral ‘A’ celebration after 93 vs LSG

"Riyan brother, please stand alongside Vaibhav. Together, together," a voice from the paparazzi told Parag. In reply, the Rajasthan Royals skipper said, “Hum nahi hai film star (Brother, I am not a film star)” and walked towards the security check-in. Not only Parag's reply left the paparazzi disappointed, but it also made Sooryavanshi dumbstruck.

Advertisement

On a serious note, Parag has handled 15-year-old Sooryavanshi well in IPL 2026. The Rajasthan Royals opener has been in tremendous form in IPL 2026 and is the top run-getter of the franchise with 583 runs from 14 games. If all goes well, the teenage sensation could cross the 600-run mark.

Rajasthan Royals take on Sunrisers Hyderabad Having taken the final Playoffs spot after beating Mumbai Indians on the last day of the group stage, Rajasthan Royals will play Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator on May 27 at the new PCA Stadium in Chandigarh. Both teams will be aiming for their second IPL titles. While Rajasthan Royals lifted the coveted trophy in 2008, Sunrisers Hyderabad were successful in 2016.

Also Read | IPL 2026 playoffs schedule: Rajasthan Royals qualify in top 4

In fact, Sunrisers Hyderabad will have a chance to recreate their 2016 magic this year. No team except Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the IPL after finishing third in the standings following the group stage. However, stats are in favour of Sunrisers Hyderabad, who have won both the games against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Sooryavanshi's only hundred in IPL 2026 has come against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Overall, Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad have faced each other 23 times in the IPL with the latter leading the head-to-head stats 14-9.

Riyan Parag and Co. can take heart from the fact that they have won all of their three outings at the venue, including a six-wicket win over Punjab Kings earlier this season. A win in the match will see Rajasthan Royals stay back in New Chandigarh for the Qualifier 2 at the same venue on Friday. The IPL 2026 final is scheduled on Sunday in Ahmedabad.

Advertisement

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in