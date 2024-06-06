Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Papua New Guinea vs Uganda Live Score: Papua New Guinea score after 9 overs is 42/4

13 min read . Updated: 06 Jun 2024, 05:45 AM IST
Livemint

Papua New Guinea vs Uganda Live Score: Papua New Guinea at 42/4 after 9 overs, Charles Amini at 4 runs and Hiri Hiri at 8 runs

Papua New Guinea vs Uganda Live Score, Match 9 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024Premium
Papua New Guinea vs Uganda Live Score, Match 9 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024

Papua New Guinea vs Uganda Live Score :

Papua New Guinea Innings Highlights :

  • Referral 1 (0.2 ovs): A Vala against UGA (LBW) Unsuccessful (PNG: 1, UGA: 2)
  • Papua New Guinea 0/1: A Vala lbw b A Ramjani 0(1)
  • Referral 2 (1.1 ovs): T Ura against UGA (LBW) Successful (PNG: 1, UGA: 2)

    06 Jun 2024, 05:45:15 AM IST

    Papua New Guinea vs Uganda Live Score: Papua New Guinea at 42/4 after 9 overs

    Papua New Guinea vs Uganda Live Score:
    Papua New Guinea
    Charles Amini 4 (8)
    Hiri Hiri 8 (13)
    Uganda
    Frank Nsubuga 0/2 (1)

    06 Jun 2024, 05:41:45 AM IST

    Papua New Guinea vs Uganda Live Score: Papua New Guinea at 40/4 after 8 overs

    Papua New Guinea vs Uganda Live Score:
    Papua New Guinea
    Charles Amini 3 (4)
    Hiri Hiri 7 (11)
    Uganda
    Brian Masaba 0/4 (1)

    06 Jun 2024, 05:38:45 AM IST

    Papua New Guinea vs Uganda Live Score: Papua New Guinea at 36/4 after 7 overs

    Papua New Guinea vs Uganda Live Score:
    Papua New Guinea
    Charles Amini 0 (1)
    Hiri Hiri 6 (8)
    Uganda
    Juma Miyagi 1/8 (3)

    06 Jun 2024, 05:38:15 AM IST

    Papua New Guinea vs Uganda Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Lega Siaka is out and Papua New Guinea at 36/4 after 6.5 overs

    Papua New Guinea vs Uganda Live Score: OUT! run out (Cosmas Kyewuta / Simon Ssesazi).

    06 Jun 2024, 05:33:14 AM IST

    Papua New Guinea vs Uganda Live Score: Papua New Guinea at 33/3 after 6 overs

    Papua New Guinea vs Uganda Live Score:
    Papua New Guinea
    Hiri Hiri 5 (6)
    Lega Siaka 10 (14)
    Uganda
    Alpesh Ramjani 1/5 (2)

    06 Jun 2024, 05:31:15 AM IST

    Papua New Guinea vs Uganda Live Score: Lega Siaka smashed a Four on Alpesh Ramjani bowling . Papua New Guinea at 32/3 after 5.1 overs

    Papua New Guinea vs Uganda Live Score: FOUR! A welcome boundary for PNG!

    06 Jun 2024, 05:29:14 AM IST

    Papua New Guinea vs Uganda Live Score: Papua New Guinea at 28/3 after 5 overs

    Papua New Guinea vs Uganda Live Score:
    Papua New Guinea
    Lega Siaka 5 (12)
    Hiri Hiri 5 (2)
    Uganda
    Juma Miyagi 1/5 (2)

    06 Jun 2024, 05:26:14 AM IST

    Papua New Guinea vs Uganda Live Score: Papua New Guinea at 25/3 after 4 overs

    Papua New Guinea vs Uganda Live Score:
    Papua New Guinea
    Hiri Hiri 5 (2)
    Lega Siaka 2 (6)
    Uganda
    Cosmas Kyewuta 1/12 (2)

    06 Jun 2024, 05:26:14 AM IST

    Papua New Guinea vs Uganda Live Score: Hiri Hiri smashed a Four on Cosmas Kyewuta bowling . Papua New Guinea at 25/3 after 3.6 overs

    Papua New Guinea vs Uganda Live Score: FOUR! HIT HARD! Cosmas Kyewuta gives width, this is well outside off. Hiri Hiri hammers it through cover-point and it races away to the fence.

    06 Jun 2024, 05:24:14 AM IST

    Papua New Guinea vs Uganda Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Tony Ura is out and Papua New Guinea at 19/3 after 3.3 overs

    Papua New Guinea vs Uganda Live Score: OUT! TAKEN! So, a couple of batter goes by swinging wildly. Short of a length and outside of, too much pace for Tony Ura to work it around, he swings but only to hit it only to mid on where Roger Mukasa takes the skier.

    06 Jun 2024, 05:19:14 AM IST

    Papua New Guinea vs Uganda Live Score: Papua New Guinea at 18/2 after 3 overs

    Papua New Guinea vs Uganda Live Score:
    Papua New Guinea
    Lega Siaka 1 (3)
    Tony Ura 1 (5)
    Uganda
    Juma Miyagi 1/2 (1)

    06 Jun 2024, 05:17:44 AM IST

    Papua New Guinea vs Uganda Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Sese Bau is out and Papua New Guinea at 17/2 after 2.3 overs

    Papua New Guinea vs Uganda Live Score: OUT! c Roger Mukasa b Juma Miyagi.

    06 Jun 2024, 05:17:44 AM IST

    Papua New Guinea vs Uganda Live Score: Sese Bau smashed a Four on Juma Miyagi bowling . Papua New Guinea at 17/1 after 2.2 overs

    Papua New Guinea vs Uganda Live Score: FOUR BYES! That was a beauty but Papua New Guinea do get a boundary. This one lands on off and shapes away very late. Sese Bau looks to defend but misses. The keeper does not get his hands down quickly and it rolls away to third man for a boundary.

    06 Jun 2024, 05:13:44 AM IST

    Papua New Guinea vs Uganda Live Score: Papua New Guinea at 11/1 after 2 overs

    Papua New Guinea vs Uganda Live Score:
    Papua New Guinea
    Tony Ura 1 (4)
    Sese Bau 5 (6)
    Uganda
    Cosmas Kyewuta 0/6 (1)

    06 Jun 2024, 05:13:44 AM IST

    Papua New Guinea vs Uganda Live Score: Tony Ura smashed a Four on Cosmas Kyewuta bowling . Papua New Guinea at 10/1 after 1.5 overs

    Papua New Guinea vs Uganda Live Score: FOUR LEG BYES! Pulls his length back and bowls it on the hips, extra bounce as well. Ura looks to hit it away but misses and it rolls away off the pads to the fine leg fence.

    06 Jun 2024, 05:12:14 AM IST

    Papua New Guinea vs Uganda Live Score: Sese Bau smashed a Four on Cosmas Kyewuta bowling . Papua New Guinea at 5/1 after 1.3 overs

    Papua New Guinea vs Uganda Live Score: FOUR! Sese Bau is off the mark! A length ball, outside off. Bau drives it aerially and over point. The fielder from third man runs across but fails to stop despite a dive.

    06 Jun 2024, 05:08:14 AM IST

    Papua New Guinea vs Uganda Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Tony Ura is out and Papua New Guinea at 0/2 after 1.1 overs

    Papua New Guinea vs Uganda Live Score: OUT! lbw b Cosmas Kyewuta.

    06 Jun 2024, 05:07:14 AM IST

    Papua New Guinea vs Uganda Live Score: Papua New Guinea at 0/1 after 1 overs

    Papua New Guinea vs Uganda Live Score:
    Papua New Guinea
    Sese Bau 0 (4)
    Tony Ura 0 (0)
    Uganda
    Alpesh Ramjani 1/0 (1)

    06 Jun 2024, 05:02:14 AM IST

    Papua New Guinea vs Uganda Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Assad Vala is out and Papua New Guinea at 0/1 after 0.2 overs

    Papua New Guinea vs Uganda Live Score: OUT! lbw b Alpesh Ramjani.

    06 Jun 2024, 04:38:13 AM IST

    Papua New Guinea vs Uganda Live Scores: Papua New Guinea Playing XI

    Papua New Guinea vs Uganda Live Score: Papua New Guinea (Playing XI) - Tony Ura, Assad Vala (C), Lega Siaka, Sese Bau, Hiri Hiri, Kiplin Doriga, Charles Amini, Norman Vanua, Alei Nao, Chad Soper, John Kariko.

    06 Jun 2024, 04:37:43 AM IST

    Papua New Guinea vs Uganda Live Scores: Uganda Playing XI

    Papua New Guinea vs Uganda Live Score: Uganda (Playing XI) - Simon Ssesazi, Roger Mukasa, Robinson Obuya, Dinesh Nakrani, Riazat Ali Shah, Alpesh Ramjani, Kenneth Waiswa, Brian Masaba (C), Juma Miyagi, Cosmas Kyewuta, Frank Nsubuga.

    06 Jun 2024, 04:37:13 AM IST

    Papua New Guinea vs Uganda Live Score: Toss Update

    Papua New Guinea vs Uganda Live Score: Uganda won the toss and elected to field

    06 Jun 2024, 04:12:30 AM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 9 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024

    Papua New Guinea vs Uganda Match Details
    Match 9 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024 between Papua New Guinea and Uganda to be held at Guyana National Stadium, Guyana at 05:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

