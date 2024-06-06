Papua New Guinea vs Uganda Live Score: Papua New Guinea score after 9 overs is 42/4

Papua New Guinea vs Uganda Live Score :
Papua New Guinea Innings Highlights :
- Referral 1 (0.2 ovs): A Vala against UGA (LBW) Unsuccessful (PNG: 1, UGA: 2)
- Papua New Guinea 0/1: A Vala lbw b A Ramjani 0(1)
- Referral 2 (1.1 ovs): T Ura against UGA (LBW) Successful (PNG: 1, UGA: 2)
Papua New Guinea vs Uganda Live Score:
Papua New Guinea
Charles Amini 4 (8)
Hiri Hiri 8 (13)
Uganda
Frank Nsubuga 0/2 (1)
Papua New Guinea vs Uganda Live Score:
Papua New Guinea
Charles Amini 3 (4)
Hiri Hiri 7 (11)
Uganda
Brian Masaba 0/4 (1)
Papua New Guinea vs Uganda Live Score:
Papua New Guinea
Charles Amini 0 (1)
Hiri Hiri 6 (8)
Uganda
Juma Miyagi 1/8 (3)
Papua New Guinea vs Uganda Live Score: OUT! run out (Cosmas Kyewuta / Simon Ssesazi).
Papua New Guinea vs Uganda Live Score:
Papua New Guinea
Hiri Hiri 5 (6)
Lega Siaka 10 (14)
Uganda
Alpesh Ramjani 1/5 (2)
Papua New Guinea vs Uganda Live Score: FOUR! A welcome boundary for PNG!
Papua New Guinea vs Uganda Live Score:
Papua New Guinea
Lega Siaka 5 (12)
Hiri Hiri 5 (2)
Uganda
Juma Miyagi 1/5 (2)
Papua New Guinea vs Uganda Live Score:
Papua New Guinea
Hiri Hiri 5 (2)
Lega Siaka 2 (6)
Uganda
Cosmas Kyewuta 1/12 (2)
Papua New Guinea vs Uganda Live Score: FOUR! HIT HARD! Cosmas Kyewuta gives width, this is well outside off. Hiri Hiri hammers it through cover-point and it races away to the fence.
Papua New Guinea vs Uganda Live Score: OUT! TAKEN! So, a couple of batter goes by swinging wildly. Short of a length and outside of, too much pace for Tony Ura to work it around, he swings but only to hit it only to mid on where Roger Mukasa takes the skier.
Papua New Guinea vs Uganda Live Score:
Papua New Guinea
Lega Siaka 1 (3)
Tony Ura 1 (5)
Uganda
Juma Miyagi 1/2 (1)
Papua New Guinea vs Uganda Live Score: OUT! c Roger Mukasa b Juma Miyagi.
Papua New Guinea vs Uganda Live Score: FOUR BYES! That was a beauty but Papua New Guinea do get a boundary. This one lands on off and shapes away very late. Sese Bau looks to defend but misses. The keeper does not get his hands down quickly and it rolls away to third man for a boundary.
Papua New Guinea vs Uganda Live Score:
Papua New Guinea
Tony Ura 1 (4)
Sese Bau 5 (6)
Uganda
Cosmas Kyewuta 0/6 (1)
Papua New Guinea vs Uganda Live Score: FOUR LEG BYES! Pulls his length back and bowls it on the hips, extra bounce as well. Ura looks to hit it away but misses and it rolls away off the pads to the fine leg fence.
Papua New Guinea vs Uganda Live Score: FOUR! Sese Bau is off the mark! A length ball, outside off. Bau drives it aerially and over point. The fielder from third man runs across but fails to stop despite a dive.
Papua New Guinea vs Uganda Live Score: OUT! lbw b Cosmas Kyewuta.
Papua New Guinea vs Uganda Live Score:
Papua New Guinea
Sese Bau 0 (4)
Tony Ura 0 (0)
Uganda
Alpesh Ramjani 1/0 (1)
Papua New Guinea vs Uganda Live Score: OUT! lbw b Alpesh Ramjani.
Papua New Guinea vs Uganda Live Score: Papua New Guinea (Playing XI) - Tony Ura, Assad Vala (C), Lega Siaka, Sese Bau, Hiri Hiri, Kiplin Doriga, Charles Amini, Norman Vanua, Alei Nao, Chad Soper, John Kariko.
Papua New Guinea vs Uganda Live Score: Uganda (Playing XI) - Simon Ssesazi, Roger Mukasa, Robinson Obuya, Dinesh Nakrani, Riazat Ali Shah, Alpesh Ramjani, Kenneth Waiswa, Brian Masaba (C), Juma Miyagi, Cosmas Kyewuta, Frank Nsubuga.
Papua New Guinea vs Uganda Live Score: Uganda won the toss and elected to field
Papua New Guinea vs Uganda Match Details
Match 9 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024 between Papua New Guinea and Uganda to be held at Guyana National Stadium, Guyana at 05:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.