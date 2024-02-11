Skipper Uday Pratap Saharan-led Indian cricket team failed to defend their title and lost the ICC U19 World Cup 2024 to Australia by 79 runs at the Sahara Park Willowmoore Cricket Stadium in Beloni on 11 February.

With this, India missed the chance to lift the ICC U19 World Cup 2024 for sixth time, while Australia lifted it for the fourth time.

Batting first Australia could score only 253/7 in 50 overs, but gave India the highest run chase target at U19 World Cup Final. Earlier, it was 244 in 1998, when India and New Zealand were playing in the U19 WC finals. India won the World Cup that year.

India were U19 WC defending champions and have won the U19 World Cup title 5 times – 2000, 2008, 2012, 2018, and 2022.

Now with India losing the U19 World Cup Final, netizens have reacted in their own way. Some supported the Indian team, while others shared memes.

Here's how netizens reacted:

On wrote on X, "ICT fans to god after losing another World Cup trophy within 90 days against Australia!