'Parampara, Pratistha, Anushaasan': Netizens troll U19 Indian cricket team after they lost World Cup to Australia
With this, India missed the chance to lift the ICC U19 World Cup 2024 for sixth time, while Australia lifted it for the fourth time.
Skipper Uday Pratap Saharan-led Indian cricket team failed to defend their title and lost the ICC U19 World Cup 2024 to Australia by 79 runs at the Sahara Park Willowmoore Cricket Stadium in Beloni on 11 February.
While another shared a meme.
Arpita Singhal wrote, “'It’s not the goodbye that hurts, but the flashbacks that follows.''So it's another big heartbreak and we have still not recovered from the last one 💔"
Another shared, “Indians to Aussies in every tournament😭😭"
Some wrote, “Thankyou Youngsters for reminding us November 19th again 💔"