Parris Campbell retires: Dallas Cowboys WR ends NFL career after 7 seasons and $10.7M earnings

Parris Campbell, the former second-round NFL draft pick known for his blazing speed out of Ohio State, has officially retired from professional football at age 28. The Dallas Cowboys confirmed the news oby moving the veteran wide receiver to the Reserve/Retired List, closing the book on a seven-year career that featured highs, lows, and one championship ring.

Campbell joined the Cowboys on a one-year deal in March 2025, hoping to revive his career in Dallas. Instead, he spent most of the season on the practice squad and saw the field for just one game. In the team’s 30-27 loss to the Carolina Panthers, he played only eight snaps, two on offense and six on special teams. He was never targeted with a pass and finished with a single assisted tackle on special teams. In fact, Campbell went 14 months without catching an NFL pass before deciding to hang up his cleats.

From Ohio State star to injury battles and a Super Bowl ring The journey began with plenty of promise. Parris Campbell was a 1,000-yard receiver in his final college season at Ohio State before the Indianapolis Colts selected him in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. His first four years in Indy were derailed by repeated injuries that kept him from becoming a consistent starter. He moved to the New York Giants in 2023 and produced modest numbers there before landing with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2024.

That final stop delivered the ultimate prize. Campbell caught six passes during the regular season as the Eagles captured Super Bowl LIX. He did not record any postseason stats, but the championship ring remains a career highlight. Across 50 regular-season games in seven NFL seasons, he finished with 123 receptions for 1,117 yards and six touchdowns.

Financially, Campbell leaves the league in solid shape, walking away with $10.67 million in career earnings.

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Dallas Cowboys roster shake-up ahead of OTAs The retirement creates immediate roster space for Dallas. The club now has three open spots on its roster just days before the start of organized team activities (OTAs). It gives the front office flexibility to add depth at wide receiver or elsewhere as they build for the upcoming season.