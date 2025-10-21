Parvez Rasool, first J & K cricketer to play for India, retires; promises to guide youngsters, ‘play for passion’

Jammu and Kashmir first cricketer to play for India, Parvez Rasool promised to “guide youngsters” and “play for passion” after announcing his retirement from the sport on Monday. Rasool's retirement from cricket comes after over a decade since he became the first from the state to don the Indian national jersey at the international level.

Rasool made his India debut in 2014 against Bangladesh in an ODI. He took the wickets of then Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim and Anamul Haque in his 10 overs. However, the right-handed off-spinner was dropped from the side only to return to the Indian dressing room in 2017.

In 2017, Rasool made his T20I debut against England, taking only a wicket in his four overs. Sadly, Rasool never got to represent the national team after that. “It’s been an incredible journey one filled with dreams, hard work, joy, and countless memories that I will cherish forever," Rasool said in a post on Facebook.