Pat Cummins achieves new heights during CSK vs SRH in IPL 2026, joins elite company heady by legendary Shane Warne

Pat Cummins completed a double century of wickets in the shortest format after the Sunrisers Hyderabad captain got better of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad during their crucial Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter on Monday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

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Coming into the game on the back of 197 wickets in T20s, Cummins started with the wicket of Sanju Samson, caught behind by Ishan Kishan inside the powerplay. The Australian pacer then returned in the 10th over for his second of the night, getting better of dangerous looking Kartik Sharma. The Rajasthan batter was dismissed for 19-ball 32.

Cummins' achieved the feat came in his next over when he had rival skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad caught at deep mid-wicket by Eshan Malinga. With three wickets so far, Cummins' IPL tally went to 90. Cummins finished his quota of four overs with figures of 4-0-28-3.

Pat Cummins achieves new height Earlier, Cummins eclipsed Mumbai Indians' Hardik Pandya (40) for most wickets in IPL as captains. The Sunrisers Hyderabad captain now has accumulated 42 wickets as a captain in IPL. Only legendary Shane Warne on top of the list with 57 scalps. Below Pandya, are Anil Kumble (30), Ravichandran Ashwin (25) and Zaheer Khan (20).

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Earlier, Gaikwad won the toss and opted to bat against Sunrisers Hyderabad. CSK made one change from their previous match with Akeal Hosein coming in for Gurjapneet Singh. Asked if MS Dhoni is playing, Gaikwad said, “He is here but he is not fit enough to play. But you never know if we win this and he comes for the last one.” SRH are playing with an unchanged side.

IPL captains with most wickets

Player Team No. wickets Shane Warne Rajasthan Royals 57 Pat Cummins Sunrisers Hyderabad 42 Hardik Pandya Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans 40 Anil Kumble Royal Challengers Bengaluru 30 Ravichandran Ashwin Punjab Kings 25 Zaheer Khan Mumbai Indians 20

Also Read | SRH told to retain Kishan as captain in IPL 2026 even if Cummins return

CSK vs SRH playing XIs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins(c), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Smaran Ravichandran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Sanju Samson (wk), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Spencer Johnson.

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Meanwhile, Cummins three wickets and Sakib Hussain's two restricted CSk to 180/7 in 20 overs. For CSK, Dewald Brevis top scored with 44, followed by Kartik's knock. Shivam Dube contributed with 26 towards the end. It must be noted that a win for Sunrisers Hyderabad will send them and Gujarat Titans into the IPL 2026 playoffs.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in