Pat Cummins' back injury puts Sunrisers Hyderabad's IPL 2026 plans in jeopardy; Who can lead SRH if Australian is unfit?

Sunrisers Hyderabad's plans for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) might be jeopardised after captain Pat Cummins is yet to be fit from a back injury that ruled him from the recently-concluded T20 World Cup 2026. Cummins, who has been one of the pillars of Sunrisers Hyderabad in the past two seasons is still recovering from the injury that got aggravated during Australia's Ashes 2025-26 demolition of England at home.

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Cummins, who led the franchise to the IPL final in 2024, is under close observation of the Cricket Australia medical team over the past few months. Although it is certain that Cummins will miss a first few games in IPL 2026, but is likely to play a major chunk in the tournament. Having said that, it is still unclear on when he will be declared fit to play.

Besides leading the pace attack, the major headache for Sunrisers Hyderabad is the captaincy role. It will be interesting to see whether the 2016 champions appoint a full-time new captain or opt for a stand-in role till Cummins arrives in India.

Who are SRH's options for captaincy? Keeping Cummins aside, there are only two options who can lead Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026 - Travis Head and Ishan Kishan. The big-hitting Australian southpaw remains the long-standing captain of South Australia in at the domestic level and can be an option to lead Sunrisers Hyderabad.

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In fact, Head was the captain of the Australian side against Pakistan in the T20I series prior to the T20 World Cup 2026 after Mitchell Marsh was rested due to an injury. Under, Head, Australia lost all three games. With Marsh still unavailable, Head captained Australia in the T20 World Cup 2026 for two games - losing to Zimbabwe and winning against Ireland.

On the other hand, Kishan looks to be the frontrunner as far as Sunrisers Hyderabad captaincy is concerned. Having been out of the national team, Kishan returned with a bang after leading Jharkhand to their maiden Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament last year. In fact, Kishan was also the top run-getter in the tournament with over 500 runs.

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According to a TimesofIndia.com report, the Sunrisers Hyderabad management had a discussion with Kishan in this regard. To add to that, the left-hander was in tremendous form for India in the T20 World Cup 2026, including a fifty in the final against New Zealand.

An explosive wicketkeeper-batter, who can also do without the gloves, Kishan played 119 matches in IPL, amassing 2998 runs so far at an average of 29.10 and a strike rate of 137.64. Kishan's maiden IPL hundred came last year in Sunrisers Hyderabad colours. So far, he has 17 half-centuries to his credit, along with 288 fours and 134 sixes.

In the 2025 IPL season, the 27-year-old Kishan scored 354 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of 152.58 in his debut year for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

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Sunrisers Hyderabad full squad for IPL 2026 Pat Cummins, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aniket Verma, R. Smaran, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Kamindu Mendis, Harshal Patel, Brydon Carse, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, Zeeshan Ansari, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Mavi, Salil Arora, Shivang Kumar, Omkar Tarmale, Krains Fuletra, Praful Hinge, Amit Kumar, Sakib Hussain, Jack Edwards

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in