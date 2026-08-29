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Pat Cummins becomes first active cricketer to voice his support for Imran Khan's medical care; ‘…treated with dignity’

Before Pat Cummins, 22 former international captains jointly wrote a letter last week to the Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif urging him to ensure Imran Khan gets proper medical care inside the prison.

Koushik Paul
Updated29 Aug 2026, 08:53 AM IST
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Australian captain Pat Cummins (L) is the first active cricketer to speak out for a better medical care for Imran Khan.
Australian captain Pat Cummins (L) is the first active cricketer to speak out for a better medical care for Imran Khan. (X)
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Australian captain Pat Cummins became the first active cricketer to speak out in better medical treatment of former Pakistan Prime Minister and captain Imran Khan and stated that the latter should be treated with “dignity”. Cummins' support came after 22 former international captains last week wrote a letter to Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif to ensure Imran gets proper medical care inside the prison.

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The included signatures of captain from India, Australia, England, West Indies and New Zealand. It was a follow-up letter to a previous one which was sent for the same, written in February and signed by 14 captains. However, none of the two letters received any reply from Pakistan.

Also Read | PCB vs Sky Sports: Imran Khan interview controversy at Lord's explained

Taking to X, Cummins quoted a clip of former Australian captain Greg Chappell, and said, “Adding my support here to GC (Greg Chappell) and the other former international captains. I hope the court ordered medical assessment be allowed to run its course, and that family visits continue. I hope Imran Khan is treated with the dignity anyone deserves.”

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Imran Khan's sister approaches Pak SC

Meanwhile, Imran's sister, Umza Khan, on Thursday approached the Supreme Court seeking an early hearing on a contempt petition against the federal government for failing to transfer him to a private hospital.

Umza filed the petition after the Supreme Court fixed the date of hearing on her earlier plea to September 16. The Supreme Court on August 18 ordered the government to shift Khan to private-run Shifa Hospital following months of concern raised by Imran's family and supporters over his health.

On the night of August 20-21, Imran Khan was admitted to the state-run Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for a medical procedure and other diagnostic examinations instead of the Shifa Hospital.

Also Read | ‘Treat Imran with dignity’: Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev write to PAK government

He was subsequently transported back to Adiala Jail -- which the petition by Uzma Khan argues violated the court's order directing that Imran would remain admitted at the Islamabad hospital until the next hearing on September 16. The government, however, defended its decision to take Khan to PIMS rather than Shifa, citing security concerns.

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PCB write to Sky Sports over Imran's sons' interview

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday lodged a formal complaint to Sky Sports after the United Kingdom-based broadcaster aired an interview of Imran's sons on Day 1 of the Lord's Test between Pakistan and England. The interview was conducted by former England captain Michael Atherton. Notably, Atherton is one of the 22 captains in the letter.

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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