Pat Cummins becomes first active cricketer to voice his support for Imran Khan's medical care; ‘…treated with dignity’

Australian captain Pat Cummins became the first active cricketer to speak out in better medical treatment of former Pakistan Prime Minister and captain Imran Khan and stated that the latter should be treated with “dignity”. Cummins' support came after 22 former international captains last week wrote a letter to Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif to ensure Imran gets proper medical care inside the prison.

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The included signatures of captain from India, Australia, England, West Indies and New Zealand. It was a follow-up letter to a previous one which was sent for the same, written in February and signed by 14 captains. However, none of the two letters received any reply from Pakistan.

Taking to X, Cummins quoted a clip of former Australian captain Greg Chappell, and said, “Adding my support here to GC (Greg Chappell) and the other former international captains. I hope the court ordered medical assessment be allowed to run its course, and that family visits continue. I hope Imran Khan is treated with the dignity anyone deserves.”

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Imran Khan's sister approaches Pak SC Meanwhile, Imran's sister, Umza Khan, on Thursday approached the Supreme Court seeking an early hearing on a contempt petition against the federal government for failing to transfer him to a private hospital.

Umza filed the petition after the Supreme Court fixed the date of hearing on her earlier plea to September 16. The Supreme Court on August 18 ordered the government to shift Khan to private-run Shifa Hospital following months of concern raised by Imran's family and supporters over his health.

On the night of August 20-21, Imran Khan was admitted to the state-run Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for a medical procedure and other diagnostic examinations instead of the Shifa Hospital.

He was subsequently transported back to Adiala Jail -- which the petition by Uzma Khan argues violated the court's order directing that Imran would remain admitted at the Islamabad hospital until the next hearing on September 16. The government, however, defended its decision to take Khan to PIMS rather than Shifa, citing security concerns.

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PCB write to Sky Sports over Imran's sons' interview Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday lodged a formal complaint to Sky Sports after the United Kingdom-based broadcaster aired an interview of Imran's sons on Day 1 of the Lord's Test between Pakistan and England. The interview was conducted by former England captain Michael Atherton. Notably, Atherton is one of the 22 captains in the letter.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in