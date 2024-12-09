Pat Cummins defends Australia’s behaviour amid Siraj-Travis Head send-off row; ’He’s a big boy, can talk for himself…’

Australia captain Pat Cummins has responded to the controversy surrounding Travis Head and Mohammed Siraj during the Adelaide Test. The veteran pacer called Head a 'big boy' and defended his team's behaviour on the field.

Notably, Travis Head and Mohammed Siraj had a confrontation on the second day of the Pink Ball Test after the Indian pacer rattled the Australian batsman's stumps in Adelaide. Head, whose 140-run knock severely dented India's chances in the match, said something to Siraj, prompting the Indian pacer to give the left-hander an animated send-off. Soon after, the Adelaide crowd went into action and began jeering Siraj for confronting the Australian hero.

Head later said he had jokingly told Siraj "well bowled", but the Indian pacer denied the claims on air. Head also appeared to try to clear the air when Siraj came to bat during India's second innings in Adelaide.

Pat Cummins on Head vs Siraj send-off row: Speaking at the post-match press conference, Cummins said, "To be honest, they (India) can do whatever they want. I'm more worried about our boys but like always I thought our boys' behaviour was excellent this week like it seems to be every week. It's heated, it's a big series. There's been packed crowds all of the days so there's a lot riding on it,"

"As a general rule, you let the boys be themselves. If you need to step in and intervene then as captain I would, but for our group I never really feel like I've had to do that. Travis Head is vice-captain of the team. He's a big boy, he can talk for himself," the Aussie skipper added.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma also talked about the controversy in his post-match briefing with the press, he said, “I was standing at the slips, I don't know what was exchanged but two competitive teams are going at each other. These things happen… Travis was batting well, obviously our plan was to get him out. And on the other side, Travis wanted to try and put our bowlers under pressure. And we got the wicket, he celebrated it. ”

“There were obviously a few words changed within the two of them.I exactly don't know what was said because my job is not just to look at that one incident, I am focused on the overall picture or the overall Test match. But again, I don't think we can look too much into that. When India and Australia always play, these things happen and these are now just part of the game.” Rohit added.