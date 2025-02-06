Pat Cummins and Josh Hazelwood added to the long list of injuries as Australia will miss the duo in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025, the Cricket Australia announced on Thursday. The development comes in on the day when all-rounder Marcus Stoinis announced his retirement from ODIs with immediate effect. Notably, Marcus Stoinis was a part of Australia's Champions Trophy squad.

Pat Cummins, who didn't play the Tests against Sri Lanka, is yet to recover from the ankle niggle that frustrated him during the end of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India, while Josh Hazlewood is still recuperating from a calf strain.

The last time Josh Hazlewood played an international game was against India in the drawn third Test at Brisbane. Earlier, Mitchell Marsh was ruled out of the Champions Trophy due to a back injury.

"Unfortunately Pat, Josh and Mitch are managing some ongoing injuries and haven't come up in time for the Champions Trophy," national selection panel chairman George Bailey said on Thursday.

"While disappointing, it does present a great opportunity for other players to perform for Australia in a world event," said Bailey. In Pat Cummins' absence, either Steve Smith or Travis Head will lead.

With both Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood out, the Australian pace department looks weak. However, it opens doors for the likes of Spenser Johnson and Sean Abbott.

Australia's Champions Trophy fixture Australia are placed in Group B alongside England, Afghanistan and South Africa in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Australia will open their account on February 22 against England before playing South Africa (February 25) and Afghanistan (February 28).

Australia's squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa