Pat Cummins not bothered about Australia losing to India, South Africa; here’s why

 Sounak Mukhopadhyay

The five-time champions Australia will look to register their first win in the ICC World Cup 2023 when they take on Sri Lanka on October 16 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Australia's captain Pat Cummins speaks during a press conference on the eve of the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between Australia and South Africa at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on October 11, 2023. (Photo by Tauseef MUSTAFA / AFP) (Tauseef MUSTAFA / AFP)Premium
No team has won more ICC World Cups than Australia. However, the Kangaroos are in a soup at this moment, losing back-to-back matches. Australia lost first to India and then to South Africa, by 6 wickets and 134 runs respectively, to start their campaign for the 2023 Cricket World Cup. But, skipper Pat Cummins seems hardly bothered.

"So, the mood in the camp has been fantastic. Everyone's great. Everyone's desperate to turn it around. I think looking back at 2019, India and South Africa were the two teams that we lost to in the round games there," ANI quoted the Australia skipper as saying.

“I think in the last year, they're kind of the two teams that we've had the most trouble against. So, you know, the opportunity now is we've got some teams we haven't played for a while that we've had a lot of success against and be really confident when we go out there," he added.

Also Read: ICC World Cup 2023: Who’ll win Australia vs Sri Lanka match? Prediction, fantasy team, pitch report and more

Australia's blueprint for success

Cummins indicated that the blueprint for success is simple - win every match from here on.

"We're obviously 0-2, so we've got to start winning and start winning quickly. Every game now becomes almost like a final. You've got to win just about all of them," Cummins said during a pre-match press conference.

The forthcoming matches will be pivotal in determining whether the five-time world champions can move ahead to the tournament’s knockout stages.

Also Read: Australia vs Sri Lanka, ICC World Cup 2023 match today: When, where and how to watch, live-streaming details

The Australia vs Sri Lanka match will be held on October 16 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

(With ANI inputs)

Updated: 16 Oct 2023, 09:43 AM IST
