Pat Cummins slammed a particular Australia media for misquoting him for a remark on the Indian team in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The Australian captain isn't a part of the 15-member squad participating in Pakistan after the pacer was ruled out prior to the tournament due to an ankle injury.

India were playing all their matches in Dubai in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, after BCCI refused to send its team to Pakistan due to security reasons. Pakistan is hosting the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

The whole controversy started after Code Sports wrongly attributed that the Australian skipper had criticised ICC for allowing India to ‘pick and choose’ their venue for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

In fact, Code Sports also ran a graphic on social media, crediting the wrong quotes to Pat Cummins. The Australian fast bowler to a note of the same and denied. Taking to X, Pat Cummins said, “I have definitely never said this.”