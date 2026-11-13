Pat Cummins slams Usman Khawaja as Australia captain breaks silence on 2018 ball-tampering scandal: ‘He’s 100% wrong'

Australian cricket captain Pat Cummins has slammed his former teammate Usman Khawaja following the latter's controversial revelations about the 2018 ball-tampering scandal in Cape Town during a Test match against South Africa.

Recently, Khawaja, in his book Sabr: Finding My Way in Cricket and Life, revealed that the entire Australian team was responsible for the Sandpapergate scandal that shook the cricketing world during the Cape Town Test in 2018.

Advertisement

During that Test, the then Australian opener Cameron Bancroft was caught on camera using sandpaper to alter the condition of the ball.

David Warner was found to be the main instigator who hatched the plan, while the then-skipper, Steve Smith, was also aware of it. Cricket Australia handed all three lengthy suspensions.

Also Read | Mitchell Starc breaks silence on 2018 sandpaper scandal

‘He’s 100% wrong’: Cummins on Khawaja "Usman is a friend, but friends aren't casual with each other's lives and reputations. In his book, he's been casual with my life and the lives of many others, and I think Australian cricket," Cummins said while addressing journalists in Sydney on Friday.

"I support him to tell his story, 100%. I'm glad he feels like he can, but we have to be accountable for the things that we say and do," he added.

Advertisement

According to Cummins, Khawaja is "100% wrong" in his allegations against the Australian team. "When he says we all knew, if by that he means we knew sandpaper was going out on the field, he's 100% wrong. I said that consistently for the last eight years. I did not know that was happening. But I think Usman actually says things that are far more serious than that. He says that I and others were architects of a scheme to ball tamper with sandpaper. That's complete and utter nonsense," the New South Wales cricketer added.

Also Read | IND vs NZ Live Score: India aim for early breakthrough in 4th ODI

Cummins said he was shocked to learn that Khawaja had warned Bancroft to be careful while using sandpaper. “I was genuinely shocked this week when I found out that Usman admitted that he told Cam [Bancroft] to be careful when using sandpaper. That's not the Usman that I know. It's not the Usman that I think, or that has been part of a team that's helped rebuild this Australian cricket culture over the last eight years, and you know the Usman that would have stopped that from happening there and then,” he said.

Advertisement

Also Read | Australia's Glenn Maxwell announces retirement from international cricket

Australia, led by stand-in skipper Mitchell Marsh, are taking on England in a limited-overs series comprising three ODIs and five T20Is.

Cummins, along with Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc, have been rested for the limited-overs series following Australia's recent tour of South Africa. The first ODI will take place in Perth on Friday.

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.