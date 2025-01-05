For Australian skipper Pat Cummins, Sunday was a day to remember as his team lifted the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2025 against India after a gap of ten years. Cummins-led Australia not only defeated India at Sydney by 6 wickets, but they also ensured their participation for the World Test Championship 2025 finals, as they won the BGT by 3-1.

After winning the BGT series, Pat Cummins addressed the media, but the interaction was intruded upon for a moment, and Cummins had to stop the media to reply to his 3-year-old son Albie, who had walked into the room.

The journalists captured the adorable moment at the event.

Here's the cute video:

With the video shared on X by CODE Cricket it soon garnered netizens' attention.

India vs Australia, 5th Test: In the fifth and final Test at Sydney, India won the toss and elected to bat first. They scored 185 runs in the first innings, and in reply, Australia scored just 181 runs. In the second innings, India could hardly score 159 runs, and all the batters were inside the pavilion.

Australia chased the 161-run target on DAY 3 of the match and won the BGT series by 3-1. With this, they regain the Border-Gavaskar trophy after 10 years.

According to the stats, the Test match lasted 1141 balls, the shortest result for a Test at the SCG since 1896.