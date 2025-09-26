Pathum Nissanka joins Virat Kohli, Babar Hayat in rare T20 Asia Cup feat, becomes first Sri Lankan to…

Pathum Nissanka became only the third batter after India's Virat Kohli and Hong Kong's Babar Hayat to score a hundred in the history of T20 Asia Cup when the Sri Lankan reached three figures in just 52 deliveries on Friday. Chasing India's mammoth 202/5, Nissanka led the chase for Sri Lanka with his blistering batting and brought up his maiden T20I hundred with a six.
In the process, Nissanka also became the first Sri Lankan to score a hundred in the T20 Asia Cup. He also became the fourth Sri Lankan after Mahela Jayawardene (2010), Tillakaratne Dilshan (2011) and Kusal Perera (2025) to score a hundred in the shortest format of the game.
While Hayat's hundred came against Oman in 2016, Kohli's only T20I hundred came against Afghanistan in the 2022 edition - his first three-figure score after three years. Nissanka was finally dismissed for 107 in just 58 balls, which included seven fours and six sixes.
More to follow…
