Pay cuts in Indian cricket team? BCCI may introduce corporate-like structure, says report

After team India's dismal performance in the Border Gavaskar Trophy, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is planning to introduce variable pay for players, which would allow them to deduct money if performance isn't up to the mark, according to a report by The Indian Express.

According to the report, the BCCI is looking for a more corporate-like structure, wherein the players could both be penalised or rewarded in monetary form based on their performances.

With the arrival of BCCI's new secretary and treasurer, Devajit Saikia and Prabhtej Singh Bhatia respectively, the fresh system may bring in many changes in the way the BCCI functions and handles its players. Performance-based pay is one of the changes expected with new members in the BCCI.

"It was one of the suggestions given that players should be held accountable and if their performance is deemed not fit as per expectations, they should face variable pay-cuts," the Indian Express quoted a source as saying.

Performance-based system in place: One performance-based system is already in place: players who feature in the playing XI of more than 50 per cent of Tests in a season since 2022-23 receive an incentive of ₹30 lakh per game.

If participated in at least 75 per cent of matches in a season, a player can earn ₹45 lakh per game. The system was introduced to make players prioritise Test cricket or white-ball formats.

Excel in white-ball cricket: As per the report, the team management feels players don't value Test cricket as much as they should and their focus remains to excel in white-ball cricket.

"There was discussion whether the current players were a bit indifferent when India lost a Test match. The team management understands the value of Test cricket but many players don't give too much importance to it," the report quoted a source as saying.

The Indian team management has urged the BCCI to address this issue, the report said, adding they were asked to ensure the next generation of players put the value of a Test cap over a white-ball career.