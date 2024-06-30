After India's historic win in the T20 World Cup 2024 against South Africa, Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma shared a video of the "perfect expression" of Rohit Sharma celebrating the moment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Indian cricket team regained the T20 World champion trophy after 17 long years after beating South Africa by seven runs in the finals in Barbados' Bridgetown on Saturday.

On determining the win, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma laid on the ground as he slammed it to celebrated with the moment.

Sharing a video of the same, the Paytm CEO called it the "Perfect expression of the champion leader."

Vijay Shekhar Sharma also commented on India's star player Virat Kohli's announcement of retiring from T20 cricket.

"Also, Virat leaves T20 international at a high. Perfect timing," the Paytm CEO said.

Notably, both Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma announced their retirement from the T20 international format following the final match between India and South Africa.

Retirement announcements Rohit, who has played 159 T20 internationals, ended his career on a high after leading his team to only their second T20 World Cup trophy on Saturday.

Confirming his decision to retire from T20 international cricket in the press conference following the T20 World Cup win, Rohit said, “This was my last (T20) game as well… No better time to say goodbye to this format. I've loved every moment of this. I started my India career playing this format. This is what I wanted, I wanted to win the cup."

"I wanted this badly. Very hard to put in words. It was a very emotional moment for me. I was very desperate for this title in my life. Happy that we eventually crossed the line." the Indian captain added.

While Rohit's opening partner Virat Kohli decided to bid the format a big farewell during the Player of the Match presentation on Saturday. Kohli said it was an "open secret" that he would retire from T20 cricket after the World Cup and that he would have done so even if India had not won the T20 World Cup.

"This was an open secret, it was not something that I was not going to announce if we'd lost… This was going to be my last T20 World Cup playing for India, it's time for the next generation to take over. Two-year cycle, there are some amazing players playing in India, they're going to take the team forward in the T20 format, and do wonders as we've seen them do in the IPL. I've no doubts they'll keep the flag waving high, and really take this team further from here now." Virat stated at post-match presentation.

