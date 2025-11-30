PBKS bowler Harpreet Brar's savage response to ‘fake fan's’ selfie request goes viral on social media: ‘Come back….’

Punjab Kings bowler Indian cricketer Harpreet Brar is in the limelight after he shared a hilarious video of an incident with an allegedly ‘fake fan.’ Punjab Kings' player not only stuns fans with his on-field performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) but also with off field antics and drama.

The video posted on Instagram stories on 28 November quickly went viral on social media. In the viral video, Harpreet Brar can be heard saying in Punjabi, “I met a guy who said I am your fan. He gave me his phone and he is not even following me,” when he discovered that the person was not following him on social media.

Handing back the owner his phone, he said, "You are not following me…. This world is full of fake people" when he discovered that the person was not following him on social media.

Later, in response to the fan's request for a selfie, he said, “Now it is of no use. Come back day after.”

Social media reaction Social media strongly reacted to the clip as a user stated, “Brar handled it perfectly 😂So many fake ‘fans’ just want a moment, not the support. That reply — ‘now of no use’ — absolutely savage and true!”

Another user remarked, “Teams with the entertainers.”

A third user wrote, “Humour of Punjabis is always at another level.”

Some users were not imprssed by this move and stated, “I don’t follow anyone whom I love…..neither the politics whom I support neither the cricketers whom I love nor my favourite actors……following them on social media is one thing and loving them in real world is another.”

A fifth comment read, “He is breaking someone’s privacy . Why he opened and recorded his social media account.”

A sixth user said, “What if someone doesn't want to see his Instagram? but he is watching all his domestic matches. I don't want to see his Instagram content; I want to see his cricket judging someone on his followers so imature things(sic).”

More about Harpreet Brar This incident happened following the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match against Haryana at the Gymkhana Ground in Hyderabad on Friday. Participating in domestic cricket, he is Playing for Punjab team, Harpreet Brar is currently competing in the ongoing edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, India’s premier T20 domestic tournament.

Harpreet Brar first gained prominence in 2019 after his domestic debut for Punjab team during the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Previously, he played for his state in U‑16, U‑19 and U‑22 levels. The spinner became a household name when he took his maiden IPL wicket by dismissing Virat Kohli in the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2019. In IPL 2025, the 30-year-old bowler knocked 10 wickets, playing a key role in the team's journey to the IPL final for the first time in 10 years.