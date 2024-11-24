PBKS IPL Auction LIVE Updates: Preity Zinta’s team eyes a new beginning

PBKS IPL Auction LIVE Updates: Preity Zinta's Punjab Kings have decided to rejig their team after releasing all their star power and only retaining two uncapped players, Shashank Singh and Prabhsimran Singh, for ₹5.5 crores and ₹4 crores, respectively.
After leaving out key players like Kagiso Rabada, Shikhar Dhawan, Arshdeep Singh and Jitesh Sharma, PBKS have the highest amount of remaining purse at ₹110.5 crore along with 4 Right to Match slots, meaning they have an opportunity to rebuild a new side to finally win the coveted IPL trophy next year.
The high purse amount means that PBKS can target some of the most coveted players at this year's auction including Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul and even Shreyas Iyer. The first priority for the Kings would be to find a captain that they can build a side around, followed by some crucial big hitters and some quality pacers to replace the outgoing batch.
PBKS IPL Auction LIVE Updates: LIVE auction begins
PBKS IPL Auction LIVE Updates: And the wait is over, the IPL 2025 Mega auctions have begun in Saudi Arabia. The live telecast of the auctions can be caught through the Star Sports network while the live streaming can be watched on JioCinema website and app.
PBKS IPL Auction LIVE Updates: Rishabh Pant will go for over ₹25 crore, says Suresh Raina
PBKS IPL Auction LIVE Updates: Speaking to JioStar, Raina said, “More than his batting and keeping, he’s a great character to have in the team when he is a captain. Any owner or coach would not like to miss his X-factor"
"No one will leave him. This is a three-year auction. If you’re getting Rishabh Pant for three years. CSK don't have that budget, but I definitely see him going to RCB or maybe as the captain of KKR. He will bring a lot of fans if he goes to KKR," the former Indian cricketer added
PBKS IPL Auction LIVE Updates: Rishabh Pant coming to Punjab Kings? Ricky Ponting says…
PBKS IPL Auction LIVE Updates: Speaking about bidding for Pant, Ponting said, "Oh look, we've spoken about lots of players in the auction. I mean, Rishabh is going to be a target for most teams, you'd think," Ponting told Star Sports.
“Certainly the ones that have kept a big enough purse. So we go into the auction with the biggest purse, but when you think about that, when you break it down, we've only kept the two players," the veteran Aussie added
PBKS IPL Auction LIVE Updates: Asutosh Sharma on playing for Punjab Kings last year, ‘it felt like home’
PBKS IPL Auction LIVE Updates: Speaking to ANI, Sharma said, "It was a great season. It felt like home. The support staff and all are very helping. I was treated well. The CEO Satish sir treated me like a child. I was given a chance to express myself at this big stage and I am very grateful for it," s
"He performed well last year. I am happy for him that he has got his reward. Hope he continues doing well. We had a very good bond since we used to bat together in nets and practice matches. Our batting numbers were also close. We had a lot of belief in each other that we could win the matches if we bat deep. I enjoyed batting with him," Sharma added on Shashank Singh's retention
PBKS IPL Auction LIVE Updates: How many players go under the hammer?
PBKS IPL Auction LIVE Updates: For the IPL mega auctions, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has finalised 366 Indian players and 208 overseas cricketers. Strong contenders like Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Jos Buttler, and Shreyas Iyer are likely to spark bidding wars among the franchises.
Also, the list of uncapped players includes 318 Indians and 12 international cricketers. Franchises are set to fill 204 slots, including 70 reserved for overseas players.
PBKS IPL Auction LIVE Updates: Where to watch the IPL auction LIVE?
PBKS IPL Auction LIVE Updates: Star Sports is the broadcast partners of Indian Premier League. The IPL 2025 mega auction will be telecast live on Star Sports channels in India from 3 PM IST. Live streaming of IPL 2025 mega auction will be available on Jio Cinema app and website.