PBKS star says Yuzvendra Chahal treated the same as bus driver: ‘Ricky Ponting and Shreyas Iyer told us…’

Punjab Kings made history on Monday as they not only made their way to the IPL Playoffs for the first time in 11 years but also secured a top 2 finish, fulfilling the prophecy made by Shashank Singh before this edition's cash rich league. After the match, Singh spilled the beans behind the change in PBKS culture that has spurred this success, crediting the new coach Ricky Ponting and skipper Shreyas Iyer.

Advertisement

Speaking at a post-match press conference, Singh said, “Day 1, Ricky Ponting and Shreyas both told us. Like, they will treat Yuzvendra Chahal, maybe the most senior player, and our bus driver the same. I mean, this is something and they have maintained this. They have shown the same respect to Yuzvendra Chahal and to our bus driver, which says a lot about the team,”

“He has changed the team culture. He has changed our mindset. He has changed our beliefs. So, all those things, the credit has to be to him. Because, obviously, he is the one who changed our perspective towards the game. Culture, what I said. Caring about each other. Respecting each other. I mean, it's very easy to say all these things,” he further added.

Advertisement

Also Read | Yuzvendra Chahal in doubt before IPL 2025 playoffs? details inside

Chahal out of PBKS due to injury: Notably, Yuzvendra Chahal has missed the last two matches played by Punjab Kings owing to a finger injury. The veteran leg spinner is expected to make a comeback for Punjab Kings' next match, which will be during Qualifier 1, which will be held at the franchise's home venue of New PCA Stadium in Mullanpur.

Chahal started off in the IPL with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and later played for the Rajasthan Royals in the last couple of seasons. After being released by the Royals ahead of this season, Chahal was picked by the Punjab Kings at a price of ₹18 crore.

In this season of the IPL, Chahal has taken 14 wickets in the 11 innings with an economy rate of 9.56 and best figures of 4/28 against the Kolkata Knight Riders.