PBKS v KKR head to head IPL: Who has the upper hand in mid-table Veer-Zaara battle? Check full stats

The Punjab Kings will welcome defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, in Mullanpur, in the Indian Premier League today.

The two currently occupy mid table positions in the standings and have endured similar topsy-turvy seasons so far.

Both teams have 6 points each but the defending champions are one position above, in fifth, owing to a better net run rate. PBKS, on the other hand, have played one match fewer than KKR (6 matches).

The two sides have played each other 33 times in the history of the IPL with the away side comfortably the better team on more occasions. However, the last time the two sides met, at the Eden Gardens, it was PBKS who came out top trumps in a high scoring thriller that saw 523 runs scored in just 18.4 overs.

Veer-Zaara battle The match won't be just be a mid-table fight as off the field it will be the Veer-Zaara battle. PBKS and KKR are owned by two of the biggest names in the Bollywood industry.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has a stake in the defending champions while Preity Zinta is the face of the home side's ownership group.

The duo were lead actors in one of the most celebrated movies in 2004, titled “Veer-Zaara”, and matches between the two sides over the years have been christened after the blockbuster movie's name.

Ahead of Monday’s blockbuster game, let us take a look at some key stats

PBKS vs KKR: Overall Head to Head in IPL Total Matches Played: 33, PBKS: 12 wins, KKR: 21 wins

Last result: PBKS won by 8 wickets (April 26, 2024)

PBKS’s record in in Mullanpur in the IPL Total Matches played: 7

Won: 2

Lost: 5

Highest score: 219/6 vs Chennai Super Kings (April 8, 2025) - PBKS won by 19 runs

Lowest score: 142 all out vs Gujarat Titans (April 21, 2024) - GT won by 3 wickets

PBKS vs KKR: Most Runs Gautam Gambhir (KKR) - Matches: 15, Runs: 492, Average: 44.72, Strike Rake: 121.78, Highest Score: 72*

Robin Uthappa (KKR) - Matches: 14, Runs: 432, Average: 33.69, Strike Rake: 142.67, Highest Score: 70

Andre Russell (KKR) - Matches: 13, Runs: 438, Average: 36.00, Strike Rake: 200, Highest Score: 70*

PBKS vs KKR: Most wickets Sunil Narine (KKR) - Innings: 25, Wickets: 34, Economy: 7.02, Average: 20.02, Best Figures: 5/19

Piyush Chawla (PBKS/KKR) - Innings: 24, Wickets: 24, Economy: 7.9, Average: 26.41, Best Figures: 3/18