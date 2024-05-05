PBKS vs CSK IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) went through a major heartbreak on Sunday as legend MS Dhoni was dismissed by Punjab Kings (PBKS) pacer Harshal Patel on a golden duck. MS Dhoni's much-hyped entry soon turned into a shocker after Patel's magical yorker took out Thala's wicket, and he actually looked clueless about what happened.

Harshal Patel, who joined MI pacer Jasprit Bumrah at the top of the highest wicket-takers list in IPL 2024, spoke about MS Dhoni's wicket in a post-match presentation and said that he didn't celebrate much after Thala's wicket as he has too much respect for the legend.

PBKS vs CSK IPL 2024: Punjab's domination continues

The Punjab Kings bowlers punished the Chennai Super Kings' explosive batting on Sunday. Pacer Arshdeep Singh began with the early wicket of Ajinkya Rahane, after which CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and Daryl Mitchell formed a solid partnership to stabilise their team's inning.

Harshal Patel and spinner Rahul Chahar dismissed Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shivam Dube on back-to-back deliveries to provide a double blow to Chennai Super Kings' batting. Daryl Mitchell and Moeen Ali walked back to the pavilion soon after, and experienced all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja came to the team's rescue.

Ravindra Jadeja played a 43-run inning, including two sixes and three fours, to power Chennai Super Kings' score, but Arshdeep Singh provided his team with a significant breakthrough with his wicket. Mitchell Santner and Shardul Thakur struggled for a while on the crease, after which MS Dhoni made his grand entry to the ground.

Harshal Patel didn't let the aura of the legend affect him as he delivered a magical yorker to dismiss MS Dhoni on the first ball. The CSK fans were in complete disbelief as Thala made his way back to the dugout, a turn of events that no one saw coming, and CSK was looking at a low score finish.

CSK scored 167/9 after 20 overs.

