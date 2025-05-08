PBKS vs DC: Dharamshala rain delays toss; what happens if Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals gets washed out? Details

Also Read | Punjab Kings opener Prabhsimran Singh eyes rare IPL feat; details here

Rain once again came to haunt in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as the toss for the match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals has been delayed on Thursday at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala. Dharamshala had rain hampering the Punjab Kings training on Wednesday and it once again came back on the match day. Although the rain isn't heavy but the square is under covers.

Earlier, four games have been impacted due to rain, including two washouts. The last time in IPL 2025 where rain played a part was between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans.

What happens if PBKS vs DC is washed out? If at all the match is not happening, both teams will share a point each. One point would take Punjab Kings to 16 points which will certainly put them one step ahead in the playoffs. It would also mean three teams - Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru - will be on 16 points each. That means, net-run rate will come into play then.

However, even then there wouldn't be any change in the points table as both RCB and Gujarat Titans have better NRRs than Punjab Kings. For Delhi Capitals, one point will take them to 14 points from 12 games.



In that case, Delhi Capitals would need to win their remaining two games so that they won't have to depend on others for a place in the last four of the competition. Even if Delhi Capitals get a point, that wouldn't help them in the points table due to their inferior NRR as compared to that of fourth-placed Mumbai Indians who have 14 points.