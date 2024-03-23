PBKS vs DC IPL 2024: Liam Livingstone - Sam Curran lead Punjab to a 4-wicket win in Mohali
Liam Livingstone and Sam Curran have helped the Punjab Kings get a 4 wicket over the Delhi Capitals in their opening encounter of the tournament in Mohali.
Sam Curran and Liam Livingstone led Punjab Kings to a 4-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Mohali. Rishabh Pant's DC had set a total of 175 which Punjab Kings chased down with 3 balls to spare.