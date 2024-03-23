Active Stocks
Fri Mar 22 2024 15:59:03
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,508.85 -2.98%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 151.95 1.27%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,237.85 1.31%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 275.70 0.71%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 428.45 1.71%
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  PBKS vs DC IPL 2024: Liam Livingstone - Sam Curran lead Punjab to a 4-wicket win in Mohali
BackBack

PBKS vs DC IPL 2024: Liam Livingstone - Sam Curran lead Punjab to a 4-wicket win in Mohali

Livemint

Liam Livingstone and Sam Curran have helped the Punjab Kings get a 4 wicket over the Delhi Capitals in their opening encounter of the tournament in Mohali.

Chandigarh, Mar 23 (ANI): Punjab Kings' Sam Curran and Liam Livingstone run between the wickets during their match against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, in Chandigarh on Saturday. (ANI Photo) (ANI )Premium
Chandigarh, Mar 23 (ANI): Punjab Kings' Sam Curran and Liam Livingstone run between the wickets during their match against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, in Chandigarh on Saturday. (ANI Photo) (ANI )

Sam Curran and Liam Livingstone led Punjab Kings to a 4-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Mohali. Rishabh Pant's DC had set a total of 175 which Punjab Kings chased down with 3 balls to spare.

Asked to bat first after losing the toss, Delhi Capitals got off to a good start thanks to the opening pair of Mitchell Marsh and David Warner. However, DC couldn't get the momentum going in their favour as wickets fell at regular intervals and although Shai Hope (33) and Rishabh Pant (18) made some notable contributions, their innings was too short-lived to make a significant impact.

With wickets falling at regular intervals, DC looked set to fall well short of the 150-run mark, losing 7 wickets for 130 odd runs. However, Rishabh Pant's masterful decision to bring in Abhishek Porel as an impact player helped swing the momentum in DC's favour as the youngster scored 32 runs off just 10 deliveries to help his team post a total of 174/8 in their 20 overs.

Arshdeep Singh and Harpreet Brar were the star performers for Punjab, taking 2 and 1 wickets respectively without conceding too many runs.

Sam Curran and Liam Livingstone's powerful knocks take the game away from DC: 

Much like DC's innings, Punjab Kings had an aggressive start from Shikhar Dhawan and Jonny Bairstow. However, with both openers back in the pavilion in the 4th over, things could have gotten tricky for Kings had Sam Curran and Prabhsimran Singh not put on a 42-run partnership in just 33 deliveries.

After the quick wickets of Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma and Shashank Singh, Kings were once again in trouble. However, a 67-run partnership between Liam Livingstone and Sam Curran took Delhi Capitals out of the game. Although Curran lost his wicket late in the innings, Livingstone helped the Kings to a 4-wicket win with a SIX down the leg side in the final over.

 

 

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 23 Mar 2024, 08:10 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App