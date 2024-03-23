Sam Curran and Liam Livingstone led Punjab Kings to a 4-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Mohali. Rishabh Pant's DC had set a total of 175 which Punjab Kings chased down with 3 balls to spare.

Asked to bat first after losing the toss, Delhi Capitals got off to a good start thanks to the opening pair of Mitchell Marsh and David Warner. However, DC couldn't get the momentum going in their favour as wickets fell at regular intervals and although Shai Hope (33) and Rishabh Pant (18) made some notable contributions, their innings was too short-lived to make a significant impact.

With wickets falling at regular intervals, DC looked set to fall well short of the 150-run mark, losing 7 wickets for 130 odd runs. However, Rishabh Pant's masterful decision to bring in Abhishek Porel as an impact player helped swing the momentum in DC's favour as the youngster scored 32 runs off just 10 deliveries to help his team post a total of 174/8 in their 20 overs.

Arshdeep Singh and Harpreet Brar were the star performers for Punjab, taking 2 and 1 wickets respectively without conceding too many runs.

Sam Curran and Liam Livingstone's powerful knocks take the game away from DC:

Much like DC's innings, Punjab Kings had an aggressive start from Shikhar Dhawan and Jonny Bairstow. However, with both openers back in the pavilion in the 4th over, things could have gotten tricky for Kings had Sam Curran and Prabhsimran Singh not put on a 42-run partnership in just 33 deliveries.

After the quick wickets of Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma and Shashank Singh, Kings were once again in trouble. However, a 67-run partnership between Liam Livingstone and Sam Curran took Delhi Capitals out of the game. Although Curran lost his wicket late in the innings, Livingstone helped the Kings to a 4-wicket win with a SIX down the leg side in the final over.

