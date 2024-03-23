Risabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals is all set to face Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings in the second match of the Tata Indian Premier League 2024 at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh on 23 March. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chandigarh's Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur is the newly shifted home venue.

This marks the return of star wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant to the ground after a near-fatal accident in December 2022, he received his fit clearance from the National Cricket Academy (NCA) recently. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Looking at the past 16 seasons, PBKS and DC have not won a single IPL trophy since 2008.

PBKS vs DC IPL 2024 Match 2: Head to Head Both the two outfits have clashed 32 times in the past and have an equal head-to-head record. Both PBKS and DC have won 16 games.

PBKS vs DC IPL 2024 Match 2: Pitch Report Hosting the IPL match for the first time, Chandigarh's Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur hosted T20 matches before in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in the last two seasons. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per expectations, the pitch tends to be on the slower side, while the sun will be outright through during the match.

PBKS vs DC IPL 2024 Match 2: Venue, time, and date The PBKS vs DC IPL 2024 Match 2 will be played at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur in Chandigarh at 3:30 pm (IST) on 23 March.

PBKS vs DC IPL 2024 Match 2: Broadcast details The PBKS vs DC IPL 2024 Match 2 will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network in India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PBKS vs DC IPL 2024 Match 2: Live streaming details The PBKS vs DC IPL 2024 Match 2 will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and its website.

PBKS vs DC IPL 2024 Match 2: Squads Punjab Kings (PBKS) Full Squad: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Jitesh Sharma (WK), Sikandar Raza, Jonny Bairstow, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajan, Prince Choudhary, Rilee Rossouw.

Also Read: Orange Cap list in IPL: Leading run-scorers over the years; Virat Kohli’s record yet to be broken Delhi Capitals (DC) Full Squad: Rishabh Pant (C & WK), Pravin Dubey, David Warner, Vicky Ostwal, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Abishek Porel (WK), Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Lalit Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Marsh, Ishant Sharma, Yash Dhull, Mukesh Kumar, Tristan Stubbs, Ricky Bhui, Kumar Kushagra (WK), Rasikh Dar, Jhye Richardson, Sumit Kumar, Shai Hope (WK), Swastik Chikara {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!