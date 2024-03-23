IPL 2024: Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will play their first match of the tournament on March 23 at 3:30 PM. The match will take place at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Mohali. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shikhar Dhawan will lead Punjab while Delhi captain Rishabh Pant is making a much-anticipated comeback. The wicket-keeper-batter has been away from action since his car accident in December 2022.

PBKS lost that match and ended IPL 2023 at number 8 on the points table. Delhi, without Pant, had an uneventful IPL that year as well. They finished at the second-last position on the points table.

PBKS vs DC head-to-head records Delhi and Punjab are known for their IPL rivalry. They have played 32 matches against each other so far. The records are uncannily identical as both have won 16 matches each. Delhi’s highest score against PBKS is 231 and the lowest is 67.

Also Read: Punjab Kings accidentally buy wrong player; auctioneer Mallika Sagar denies withdrawal request Punjab's highest score against DC is 202 and the lowest is 104. Delhi have won four out of the last five IPL matches against Punjab.

PBKS vs DC fantasy team Rishabh Pant (WK), David Warner (C), Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Shikhar Dhawan (VC), Kagiso Rabada, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Rahul Chahar

PBKS vs DC pitch report Mohali used to be known for being India’s greenest pitch favouring pacers. However, the situation has changed over the past few years. It now produces barren pitches favouring batters to help produce high-scoring matches.

Last year itself, there were two 200+ scores. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) scored 257 against PBKS while Punjab scored 214 in another match against Mumbai Indians (MI).

PBKS vs DC weather Mohali will be hot today, with the highest temperature of the day (33 degrees) to be experienced during the match. It will be mostly cloudy, but there is no chance of rain.

Also Read: MS Dhoni to retire after IPL 2024; speculations abuzz after new CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad takes over PBKS vs DC prediction As per Google's win probability, there is a 53% chance that Delhi will beat PBKS in the opening match and start the tournament on a high note.

As per CricTracker, whoever gets the chance to chase will win the match. MyKhel predicts a "nail-biting contest" but says PBKS will have an edge over DC. We believe Rishabh Pant will lead Punjab to their first win of IPL 2024.

