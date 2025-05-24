PBKS vs DC IPL match today: Jaipur weather report, Sawai Mansingh Stadium pitch report and more

Axar Patel-led Delhi Capitals will be playing for pride as they face off against the Punjab Kings on Saturday, having been pushed out of this year's Playoffs race following their loss to the Mumbai Indians in the last game. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings still have two matches left in the tournament and, having qualified for the playoffs, are now looking to seal a top 2 berth.

The Kings are coming off a bit of a break, with their last match being against the Rajasthan Royals at the same venue, where they defeated the home side by 10 runs in a closely fought contest.

Notably, the last match between these two teams was abandoned as a precautionary measure amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan.

Sawai Mansingh Stadium pitch report: The Sawai Mansingh Stadium in recent days has been seen as a batter-friendly track, with high-scoring contests expected. The consistent pace and bounce on the surface tend to help fast bowlers at the start, while spinners usually find some assistance in the middle overs.

Head-to-head record: The two franchises have faced off in 34 matches so far, with the Punjab Kings having a slight edge with 17 wins, while the Delhi Capitals have won 16 matches and one match ended without a result.

Jaipur weather report: As per Accuweather, there is a 1% chance of rainfall during the day in Jaipur today and 0% chance at night. This suggests that cricket fans can be relatively worry-free about the weather gods ruining the match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Meanwhile, IMD predicts that there could be a partly cloudy sky in Jaipur today, with temperatures ranging between 28 degrees and 40 degrees Celsius.

When and where to watch PBKS vs DC live? The Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match will begin at 7:30 PM in Jaipur today, with the toss scheduled for 7:00 PM. The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network, and a live stream will also be available on the JioStar app and website.