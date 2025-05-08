PBKS vs DC: BCCI to honour Indian Army in Dharamshala post Operation Sindoor with B Praak performance

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will honour the Indian Armed forces in Dharamshala on Thursday ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals, it announced on social media.
As a part of honour, singer and composer B Praak will perform live at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, thus celebrating and saluting the bravery of the Indian Armed forces.
“Dharamshala, get ready to sing with pride! B Praak brings the nation's sound on a night of patriotism and notes echoing India's spirit. With soulful melodies & powerful anthems, unite to celebrate our great culture. A tribute to the heart of Bharat!” IPL posted on X.
The BCCI honour comes after Operation Sindoor as India launched a missile attack on nine terrorist camps in Pakistan. It was a direct retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 which took the lives of 26 innocent people (25 Indian and 1 Nepali).
On Wednesday, players of both Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings along with the support staff and match officials stood together in solemn respect to the Indian Army at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
Meanwhile, the final IPL 2025 game between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in Dharamshala has been shifted to Ahmedabad. The decision was taken after the airports in Dharamshala, Chandigarh and Amritsar were closed in the wake of Operation Sindoor.
Stay updated on all the action from the IPL 2025. Check the IPL 2025 Schedule, track the latest IPL 2025 Points Table, and follow the top performers with the Orange Cap and Purple Cap