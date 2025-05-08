PBKS vs DC: BCCI to honour Indian Army in Dharamshala post Operation Sindoor with B Praak performance

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will honour the Indian Armed forces in Dharamshala on Thursday ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals, it announced on social media.

Advertisement

As a part of honour, singer and composer B Praak will perform live at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, thus celebrating and saluting the bravery of the Indian Armed forces.

Also Read | Punjab Kings opener Prabhsimran Singh eyes rare IPL feat; details here

“Dharamshala, get ready to sing with pride! B Praak brings the nation's sound on a night of patriotism and notes echoing India's spirit. With soulful melodies & powerful anthems, unite to celebrate our great culture. A tribute to the heart of Bharat!” IPL posted on X.

Advertisement

The BCCI honour comes after Operation Sindoor as India launched a missile attack on nine terrorist camps in Pakistan. It was a direct retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 which took the lives of 26 innocent people (25 Indian and 1 Nepali).

Also Read | IPL 2025: Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians tie in Dharamshala shifted to Ahmedabad

On Wednesday, players of both Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings along with the support staff and match officials stood together in solemn respect to the Indian Army at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

IPL match from Dharamshala shifted Ahmedabad Meanwhile, the final IPL 2025 game between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in Dharamshala has been shifted to Ahmedabad. The decision was taken after the airports in Dharamshala, Chandigarh and Amritsar were closed in the wake of Operation Sindoor.