PBKS vs DC Live Score, IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals face do-or-die situation against Punjab Kings at Dharamsala

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Delhi Capitals face a do-or-die situation as they take on Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at Dharamsala on Monday. Sitting eighth in the IPL 2026 Points Table with just four wins, a loss against Punjab Kings will eliminate Delhi Capitals from the race for playoffs. On the other hand, Punjab Kings are placed third with 13 points and will displace RCB on top of the table if they secure victory today.
As far as head-to-head record is concerned, Punjab Kings enjoy a narrow 18-17 record against Delhi Capitals in IPL. Since 2023, Punjab Kings have 3-2 margin against Delhi Capitals. Meanwhile at Dharamsala, both teams have won two games each in four matches so far.
Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (C), Marcus Stoinis, Suryansh Shedge, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Lockie Ferguson
Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Axar Patel (C), Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi
Quick Links: IPL 2026 Updated Points Table | IPL 2026 Schedule | IPL 2026 Orange Cap | IPL 2026 Purple Cap
-Lost to Punjab Kings by six wickets
-Lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by nine wickets
-Beat Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets
-Lost to Chennai Super Kings by eight wickets
-Lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets
-Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 54 runs
-Beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets
-Lost to Rajasthan Royals by six wickets
-Lost to Gujarat Titans by six wickets
-Lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 33 runs
Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals have locked horns against each other in 36 matches. Punjab Kings have won 18 matches, whereas Delhi Capitals have won 17 matches. One match has ended in a no-result.
The Shreyas Iyer-led side emerged victorious by six wickets the last time these two teams met earlier this season. Punjab Kings chased down a record target of 265 in 18.5 overs.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match IPL 2026 today in Dharamsala.
Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025. <br><br> While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen. <br><br> If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at <a href="koushik.paul@htdigital.in">koushik.paul@htdigital.in</a>.
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