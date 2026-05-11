PBKS vs DC Live Score, IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals face do-or-die situation against Punjab Kings at Dharamsala

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Delhi Capitals face a do-or-die situation as they take on Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at Dharamsala on Monday. Sitting eighth in the IPL 2026 Points Table with just four wins, a loss against Punjab Kings will eliminate Delhi Capitals from the race for playoffs. On the other hand, Punjab Kings are placed third with 13 points and will displace RCB on top of the table if they secure victory today.
As far as head-to-head record is concerned, Punjab Kings enjoy a narrow 18-17 record against Delhi Capitals in IPL. Since 2023, Punjab Kings have 3-2 margin against Delhi Capitals. Meanwhile at Dharamsala, both teams have won two games each in four matches so far.
Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (C), Marcus Stoinis, Suryansh Shedge, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Lockie Ferguson
Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Axar Patel (C), Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi
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-Lost to Punjab Kings by six wickets
-Lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by nine wickets
-Beat Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets
-Lost to Chennai Super Kings by eight wickets
-Lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets
-Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 54 runs
-Beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets
-Lost to Rajasthan Royals by six wickets
-Lost to Gujarat Titans by six wickets
-Lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 33 runs
Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals have locked horns against each other in 36 matches. Punjab Kings have won 18 matches, whereas Delhi Capitals have won 17 matches. One match has ended in a no-result.
The Shreyas Iyer-led side emerged victorious by six wickets the last time these two teams met earlier this season. Punjab Kings chased down a record target of 265 in 18.5 overs.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match IPL 2026 today in Dharamsala.