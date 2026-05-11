PBKS vs DC Live Score, IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals face do-or-die situation against Punjab Kings at Dharamsala

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Delhi Capitals face a do-or-die situation as they take on Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at Dharamsala on Monday. Sitting eighth in the IPL 2026 Points Table with just four wins, a loss against Punjab Kings will eliminate Delhi Capitals from the race for playoffs. On the other hand, Punjab Kings are placed third with 13 points and will displace RCB on top of the table if they secure victory today.

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals head to head

As far as head-to-head record is concerned, Punjab Kings enjoy a narrow 18-17 record against Delhi Capitals in IPL. Since 2023, Punjab Kings have 3-2 margin against Delhi Capitals. Meanwhile at Dharamsala, both teams have won two games each in four matches so far.

PBKS vs DC predicted playing XIs

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (C), Marcus Stoinis, Suryansh Shedge, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Lockie Ferguson

Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Axar Patel (C), Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi

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