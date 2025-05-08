PBKS vs DC: Punjab Kings opener Prabhsimran Singh eyes rare IPL feat against Delhi Capitals; details here

Prabhsimran Singh is not a novice to the Indian Premier League. He made his IPL debut in 2019 and has been associated with the Punjab Kings for the last seven years. Many players who made their IPL debut after him have made it big with the national side. Prabhsimran Singh remains uncapped. He may not remain uncapped for too long after his fabulous performance in the ongoing IPL season. But he got the opportunity to break a big record as an uncapped player.

Prabhsimran Singh has scored 437 runs in 11 innings this season. He needs just 63 runs to become the 6th uncapped player to have scored 500 runs in an IPL season. Let's have a look at the five players who achieved the unique feat.

Shaun Marsh, 2008 Shaun Marsh is the only overseas uncapped player to score 500 runs in an IPL season. His 616 runs in the inaugural season also fetched him the orange cap. Marsh made his International debut within a few days of the completion of IPL 2008.

Suryakumar Yadav, 2018 The next entry to the list came after 10 years. Suryakumar Yadav returned to Mumbai Indians after a gap of six years and ensured that it was a memorable one. He scored 518 runs in the season. He even won back-to-back IPL titles in 2019 and 2020, scoring 424 and 480 runs, respectively. However, the Indian cap remained elusive. The current captain of the Indian T20 team eventually made his international debut in 2021 and shed his uncapped player tag.

Ishan Kishan, 2020 Ishan Kishan became the third uncapped player to score more than 500 runs in an IPL season. Kishan scored 516 runs for Mumbai Indians in 2020 and played a starring role in MI's fifth IPL triumph. He made his international debut ahead of the next IPL season.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, 2023 Yashasvi Jaiswal made his IPL debut in 2020 and scored 547 runs in his first three seasons combined. He crossed the combined tally in a single season in 2023. Yashasvi became the first uncapped batter to cross 600 runs in a season. His 625 runs are the most by an uncapped batter in a season. Yashasvi made his international debut in July 2023.

Riyan Parag, 2024 Riyan Parag made his IPL debut in 2019 and managed just 600 runs in his first five IPL seasons. He nearly managed to double his career numbers in a single season in 2024. Parag smashed 573 runs and soon earned his international cap.

