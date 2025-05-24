PBKS vs DC; Sediqullah Atal makes his IPL debut for Delhi Capitals, Yuzvendra Chahal misses out for Punjab Kings

Afghanistan's Sediqullah Atal makes his Indian Premier League debut in Delhi Capitals' final game of IPL 2025, against Punjab Kings at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Atal was part of Afghanistan's inspiring run in the ICC ODI Champions Trophy in March. He scored a fine 85 against Australia in the group stage match. He has played 49 matches in T20s and has scored 1507 runs at an average of 34.25, including 13 half-centuries.

Kabul Premier League Atal's initial breakthrough came during the Kabul Premier League 2023. He smashed 48 runs in a single over, including 7 sixes in that over.

Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2024 Sediqullah Atal played a pivotal role in Afghanistan’s title win at the ACC Men’s T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024, topping the run-scorers’ chart with 368 runs in five matches.

Delhi Capitals, IPL 2025 Delhi Capitals are out of the playoffs race. They have taken 13 points (6 wins, 1 no result, 6 defeats) from 13 matches.

PBKS vs DC, teams Delhi Capitals Captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and chose to bowl.

Punjab Kings Playing XI (Batting first): Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis (WK), Shreyas Iyer (C), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh

Substitutes: Pravin Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Xavier Bartlett, Kyle Jamieson

IPL's leading wicket-taker Yuzvendra Chahal is not part of the playing XI as well as the substitutes list. Shreyas Iyer didn't indicate the move at the toss.

Josh Inglis and Marcus Stoinis return to the playing XI.

Delhi Capitals Playing XI (Bowling first): Faf du Plessis (C), Sediqullah Atal, Karun Nair, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs (WK), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mustafizur Rahman, Mukesh Kumar

Substitutes: KL Rahul, Manvanth Kumar, Tripurna Vijay, Ajay Mandal, Darshan Nalkande