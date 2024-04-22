PBKS vs GT IPL 2024: Is Sam Curran in Punjab Kings playing as a batter or a bowler? Check Virender Sehwag’s epic reply
PBKS vs GT IPL 2024: After the Punjab Kings' defeat, Rohan Gavaskar wondered whether Sam Curran was in the team as a batting all-rounder or a bowling all-rounder. Here's how Virender Sehwag replied.
PBKS vs GT IPL 2024: Sam Curran has been captaining Punjab Kings (PBKS) since Shikhar Dhawan has been out of the team due to an injury. During the IPL 2023 auctions, PBKS bagged Curran for ₹18.5 Crore. That season, the English cricketer was the most expensive player of the cash-rich league.