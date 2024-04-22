PBKS vs GT IPL 2024: Sam Curran has been captaining Punjab Kings (PBKS) since Shikhar Dhawan has been out of the team due to an injury. During the IPL 2023 auctions, PBKS bagged Curran for ₹18.5 Crore. That season, the English cricketer was the most expensive player of the cash-rich league.

After Punjab lost yet another match on April 21, former cricketer Rohan Gavaskar pointed out that Sam Curran had bowled just 2 overs in the game. During a discussion with Gaurav Kapur and Virender Sehwag on Cricbuzz, Gavaskar wondered if Curran was playing as a batting all-rounder or a bowling all-rounder in the team.

“If I were there in the Punjab management, I would not have picked him for the team, neither as a batting all-rounder nor as a bowling all-rounder. I would never," former Team India opener Virender Sehwag said in his typical nonchalant style.

The flamboyant opener said that a player who bowls a bit and bats a bit is of no use. "Either you bat well and win matches for your team. Or, you bowl properly and win it for your team. I don’t understand these players who are a bit of both," Sehwag added.

Gaurav pointed out that Punjab’s bowling was good in the match against Gujarat Titans (GT). While defending a target like 143, they did well to take the match until the final over and did not let it be a one-sided match, he said.

Rohan, however, said that GT batters made Punjab bowlers look good because they did not bat well. Punjab’s advantage, as per Rohan, is that they have a lot of local players who are accustomed to the conditions. However, there is something off with the team that they need to fix, he added.

Sam Curran in IPL 2024

Sam Curran has scored 152 runs so far in 8 innings with an average of 19.00. His strike rate of 116.03 is far from being impressive. His bowling performances have been better than his batting. He has taken 11 wickets so far with an average of 19.18. His economy stands at 8.79.

