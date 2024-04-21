Hello User
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  PBKS vs GT IPL 2024: Punjab and Gujarat; top-performing players so far - Shubman Gill, Sam Curran and more

PBKS vs GT IPL 2024: Punjab and Gujarat; top-performing players so far - Shubman Gill, Sam Curran and more

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

PBKS vs GT IPL 2024: Check the top performers so far from Punjab and Gujarat: Shubman Gill, Sam Curran and more.

PBKS vs GT IPL 2024: Punjab and Gujarat; check top-performers so far - Shubman Gill, Sam Curran and more

PBKS vs GT IPL 2024: Punjab Kings (PBKS) will clash with Gujarat Titans (GT) on April 21. Let’s take a look at the top performers in the individual teams.

Punjab Kings

Punjab haven’t had any particular batter shining much throughout this IPL tournament. However, Shashank Singh happens to be their highest run-getter so far. He has scored 187 runs in 7 innings with a strike rate of 179.80. Ashutosh Sharma is the next with 156 runs in 4 innings at a strike rate of 205.26. Shikhar Dhawan (152 runs in 5 innings) has been recovering from an injury. He is unlikely to make it to the playing XI against Gujarat.

Kagiso Rabada is the pick of the bowlers for PBKS. He has taken 10 wickets in 7 innings with an average of 23.30. His economy is 8.32. Sam Curran, who is leading Punjab in Dhawan’s absence, has also taken 10 wickets in 7 innings with an average of 19.30. His economy rate stands at 8.77. Harshal Patel has taken 10 wickets as well. In 7 innings, his average is 26.30, and his economy 10.11. All three bowlers are among the Top 10 contenders for the Purple Cap.

Gujarat Titans

Gujarat, like Punjab, have been struggling to deliver their best performances. Mohit Sharma is their top bowler with 8 wickets. Sharma has an average of 27.00 and an economy of 9.39 in 6 innings. Rashid Khan, in 7 innings, has taken 7 wickets with an average of 29.00 and an economy of 7.80. Umesh Yadav has also taken 7 wickets but in 6 innings. His average is 27.14 and economy 10.55.

Skipper Shubman Gill is GT’s best batter even though he’s had his off days. In 7 innings, he has scored 263 runs at a strike rate of 151.14. Sai Sudharsan has scored 238 runs in 7 innings at a strike rate of 127.95. Rahul Tewatia has scored 113 runs in 6 innings at a strike rate of 132.94.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
