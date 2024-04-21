PBKS vs GT IPL 2024: Check the top performers so far from Punjab and Gujarat: Shubman Gill, Sam Curran and more.

PBKS vs GT IPL 2024: Punjab Kings (PBKS) will clash with Gujarat Titans (GT) on April 21. Let’s take a look at the top performers in the individual teams. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Punjab Kings Punjab haven’t had any particular batter shining much throughout this IPL tournament. However, Shashank Singh happens to be their highest run-getter so far. He has scored 187 runs in 7 innings with a strike rate of 179.80. Ashutosh Sharma is the next with 156 runs in 4 innings at a strike rate of 205.26. Shikhar Dhawan (152 runs in 5 innings) has been recovering from an injury. He is unlikely to make it to the playing XI against Gujarat.

Watch: As Rishabh Pant looks disheartened after loss, Sunil Gavaskar tells him… Kagiso Rabada is the pick of the bowlers for PBKS. He has taken 10 wickets in 7 innings with an average of 23.30. His economy is 8.32. Sam Curran, who is leading Punjab in Dhawan’s absence, has also taken 10 wickets in 7 innings with an average of 19.30. His economy rate stands at 8.77. Harshal Patel has taken 10 wickets as well. In 7 innings, his average is 26.30, and his economy 10.11. All three bowlers are among the Top 10 contenders for the Purple Cap. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gujarat Titans Gujarat, like Punjab, have been struggling to deliver their best performances. Mohit Sharma is their top bowler with 8 wickets. Sharma has an average of 27.00 and an economy of 9.39 in 6 innings. Rashid Khan, in 7 innings, has taken 7 wickets with an average of 29.00 and an economy of 7.80. Umesh Yadav has also taken 7 wickets but in 6 innings. His average is 27.14 and economy 10.55.

Aslo Read: KKR vs RCB IPL 2024: Kolkata and Bengaluru; top-performing players so far Skipper Shubman Gill is GT’s best batter even though he’s had his off days. In 7 innings, he has scored 263 runs at a strike rate of 151.14. Sai Sudharsan has scored 238 runs in 7 innings at a strike rate of 127.95. Rahul Tewatia has scored 113 runs in 6 innings at a strike rate of 132.94.

