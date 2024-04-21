PBKS vs GT IPL 2024: Punjab Kings (PBKS) will clash with Gujarat Titans (GT) on April 21. Let’s take a look at the top performers in the individual teams.
Punjab Kings
Punjab haven’t had any particular batter shining much throughout this IPL tournament. However, Shashank Singh happens to be their highest run-getter so far. He has scored 187 runs in 7 innings with a strike rate of 179.80. Ashutosh Sharma is the next with 156 runs in 4 innings at a strike rate of 205.26. Shikhar Dhawan (152 runs in 5 innings) has been recovering from an injury. He is unlikely to make it to the playing XI against Gujarat.
Kagiso Rabada is the pick of the bowlers for PBKS. He has taken 10 wickets in 7 innings with an average of 23.30. His economy is 8.32. Sam Curran, who is leading Punjab in Dhawan’s absence, has also taken 10 wickets in 7 innings with an average of 19.30. His economy rate stands at 8.77. Harshal Patel has taken 10 wickets as well. In 7 innings, his average is 26.30, and his economy 10.11. All three bowlers are among the Top 10 contenders for the Purple Cap.
Gujarat Titans
Gujarat, like Punjab, have been struggling to deliver their best performances. Mohit Sharma is their top bowler with 8 wickets. Sharma has an average of 27.00 and an economy of 9.39 in 6 innings. Rashid Khan, in 7 innings, has taken 7 wickets with an average of 29.00 and an economy of 7.80. Umesh Yadav has also taken 7 wickets but in 6 innings. His average is 27.14 and economy 10.55.
Skipper Shubman Gill is GT’s best batter even though he’s had his off days. In 7 innings, he has scored 263 runs at a strike rate of 151.14. Sai Sudharsan has scored 238 runs in 7 innings at a strike rate of 127.95. Rahul Tewatia has scored 113 runs in 6 innings at a strike rate of 132.94.
