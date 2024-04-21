PBKS vs GT 2024: Fan's absurd promise to eat 50 gulab jamuns if Punjab Kings win breaks internet
The photo of the placard went viral on social media platforms and the Punjab Kings (PBKS) fans connected with the promise amid a dismal performance by the franchise in IPL 2024 so far
PBKS vs GT 2024 IPL 2024: Amid an intense IPL match between Sam Curran-led Punjab Kings and Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans, a light moment caught everybody's eye when the cameraman focused on a Punjab fan in the stadium, who was holding a very interesting placard. The Punjab Kings fan's placard said that he would eat 50 gulab jamuns if the Sam Curran-led unit won the match against Gujarat Titans.