PBKS vs GT 2024 IPL 2024: Amid an intense IPL match between Sam Curran-led Punjab Kings and Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans, a light moment caught everybody's eye when the cameraman focused on a Punjab fan in the stadium, who was holding a very interesting placard. The Punjab Kings fan's placard said that he would eat 50 gulab jamuns if the Sam Curran-led unit won the match against Gujarat Titans. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The photo of the placard went viral on social media platforms and the Punjab Kings (PBKS) fans connected with the promise amid a dismal performance by the franchise in IPL 2024 so far. The Shikhar Dhawan-led team has lost five matches out of the seven they played and is ranked in the second-last position on the IPL 2024 points table.

Moreover, the regular captain of Punjab Kings Shikhar Dhawan is recovering from shoulder injuries and has missed three matches in the IPL 2024 so far. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sai Kishore's decimating spell against Punjab Kings Gujarat Titans bowler Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore delivered a wonderful spell on Sunday to wreak havoc on the Punjab Kings batting unit. The spinner clinched four wickets to decimate the PBKS batting, which was all-out at the low score of 142.

It all started with Rashid Khan's magical delivery in the sixth over, as he dismissed PBKS stand-in skipper Sam Curran. Another Afghanistan spinner Noor Ahmed struck in the next over as he took out Rilee Rossouw, to bring back Gujarat Titans in the game.

After that, the wickets kept falling at regular intervals and no Punjab batter except Prabhsimran Singh was able to cross the individual score of 30 runs. Harpreet Brar slammed one six and four boundaries in the death overs to take Punjab King's innings to a fightable finish, or the Sam Curran team was looking at a certain defeat. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

