PBKS vs GT IPL 2024: Shubman Gill says he doesn’t want to think too much about captaincy while batting
PBKS vs GT IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans (GT) secured their fourth win in IPL 2024 by defeating Punjab Kings (PBKS) by three wickets. In the post-match presentation, the Gujarat skipper Shubman Gill discussed his captaincy and addressed the small fight he had with Liam Livingstone during the game.
PBKS vs GT IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans (GT) sealed their fourth win of the tournament on April 21 at Mullanpur by beating Punjab Kings (PBKS) by three wickets. After this win, they are in the sixth position on the points table. Gujarat skipper Shubman Gill spoke about the game during the post-match presentation.