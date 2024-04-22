PBKS vs GT IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans (GT) secured their fourth win in IPL 2024 by defeating Punjab Kings (PBKS) by three wickets. In the post-match presentation, the Gujarat skipper Shubman Gill discussed his captaincy and addressed the small fight he had with Liam Livingstone during the game.

Also Read: Who won yesterday IPL Match? Top highlights of last night's PBKS vs GT match "Would have liked to finish it a bit early, but good to get those two points. (Captaincy) It's been very exciting for me to be able to take up this role. Except for the over-rate, everything has been good," Gill said.

The Gujarat captain also spoke about a small altercation that he had with Liam Livingstone earlier in the match. The Punjab spinner was seen celebrating animatedly as Gill got out while trying to clear the boundary.

Also Read: Gautam Gambhir embraces Virat Kohli after IPL match "When I am out there batting, I just want to play as a batter. I don't want to think too much about the captaincy. He was trying to rush me there, but the ball that I got out, I would have made that decision even if I was batting as a batsman or even without that little bit that we had," he added.

Shubman Gill made 35 runs off 29 balls with a strike rate of 120.69. He was the second-highest scorer of the match for GT. However, Rahul Tewatia's brisk 36 off 18 balls saw Gujarat home.

Shubman Gill among top run-scorers Despite not fully living up to his reputation this season, Shubman is at number four among the top run-getters in this IPL.

Also Read: Suresh Raina recalls IPL match where 'Thala' threw his pads, helmet Gill has scored 298 runs in eight innings with an average of 42.57. His strike rate stands at 146.79, while his best so far is the unbeaten 89 in the first match against Punjab. In that match, PBKS won by three wickets.

